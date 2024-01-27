Islanders vs. Panthers: Need to close on a high note [Game #49 thread]

The Islanders ruined their comeback in Montreal and they couldn’t get a reward for a decent night against the Golden Knights, so they could really use a point or two from their final game going into the break, their fourth under Patrick Roy.

But the opponent is formidable, and the Isles enter the game with another significant injury loss, as Adam Pelech is out after that dirty, concussive five-game-suspension elbow from Brendan Gallagher.

The Florida Panthers are coming off an emotional shootout win in Pittsburgh last night, their third win in a row after dropping four straight. These teams met a couple of months ago, with Ilya Sorokin stopping 42 to save the Isles’ bacon in a 4-3 win in Sunrise.

We’ll still be here for daily angst and joy during the break, but in the meantime, enjoy the game! (No really, try to enjoy the game.)