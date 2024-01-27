Islanders Gameday News: Last game before the break, learning from Roy

One game left before the bye week and All-Star break, and it’s against one of the best teams in the league, albeit one on a back-to-back. That last little clause is almost not worth mentioning for these New York Islanders as we’ve seen, but it theoretically should work in the Isles’ favor. Theoretically.

As a reminder, all 32 teams now get a bye week—16 the week leading into the All-Star break, 16 the week following—and no practices are allowed. In fact, I’m pretty sure no team activities whatsoever are permitted, so Patrick Roy couldn't even hold some video sessions with the players.

As I write this, the Islanders are taking morning skate, and the two guys who left Thursday’s game are not on the ice, as you might expect.

#Isles at morning skate (absent: Pelech, Fasching)

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-MacLean-Clutterbuck

(Extra: Gauthier)

Romanov-Dobson

Bolduc-Mayfield

Reilly-Aho

Sorokin (starter's net)

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 27, 2024

Ilya Sorokin was in the proverbial starter’s net, but Semyon Varlamov left the ice a little before Sorokin, and the first guy off is usually the starter. Hmm.

Pierre Engvall will not be catching a healthy scratch for his performance on Thursday, and I have to agree with that move. I no longer want to launch Engvall across the Atlantic like I did after that loss. Despite the turnovers and lack of production, he still does bring an element they need when he’s going. The late turnover in Montreal was unacceptable, but something tells me he won’t be doing that again. At the end of the day, he is one of the 12 best forwards on the roster.

On a perfect roster, though, he’s not a top-six winger. It looked like there was potential for it when he came over last year and instantly clicked with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, and that chemistry even carried over to the first month of this season. But his first egregious turnover against Minnesota in November cost him the next game in Boston, and aside from some flashes here and there, that line hasn’t been the same since. Although a decent chunk of the decline has to fall at Palmieri’s feet too—he also hasn’t looked or produced like a top-six forward for the last two months.

It seems clear that the Islanders need a little more help on the wing, at least one more. Oliver Wahlstrom looks to be drawing in for Julien Gauthier tonight, his first game under Roy. Maybe, just maybe, he can figure it out with a completely new outside voice who just so happens to work well with young players. It’s not good business to count on it, but considering the dearth of assets, cap space, and available wingers, it would be amazing if he could put it all together. Among other young wingers in the organization, maybe Ruslan Iskhakov finally gets his shot. Or maybe William Dufour gets the call. Sadly, it won’t be Zach Parise, as noted below.

They need something though because Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Noah Dobson have been carrying them, and the results show they can’t do it alone if they’re not getting elite goaltending. At least Roy appears to be working on cleaning up the mistakes. Back to school, fellas.

That could be the most intense, teaching-heavy morning skate I've covered as an NHL reporter. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 27, 2024

