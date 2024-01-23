Islanders vs. Golden Knights: Give this a try together [Game #47 thread]

It’s Game 2 of the Patrick Roy era, this time with him able to give a little more instruction about what he wants thanks to a second morning skate (he reportedly gave the team off yesterday to be with their families).

Given giddy and not-too-restrained quotes thus far, Mat Barzal may be the happiest of the Islanders about the change.

Meanwhile, Cal Clutterbuck’s family may be the happiest group from the change, as he grew up in a Canadiens-loving, French-Canadian household. Per AMNY, Clutterbuck is no longer in the child-like awe stage; right now he’s an adult hoping to make it work with the new coach:

“...it’s definitely cool to get to meet him and give this a try together.” [...] “Just by human nature and circumstance, things are definitely different when someone else comes in,” Clutterbuck said. “Everyone feels like they have something to prove again. I think everyone gets a renewed sense of energy from that. That’s not uncommon with any coaching change or trade.”

Tonight in Roy’s second game behind the bench, the Isles host the reigning Stanley Cup champs from Vegas. They have injury issues, but they’re always formidable.

Here’s our game chat. Eyes on all the gesticulations and decisions of the new bench boss.