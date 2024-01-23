Islanders Gameday News: Everybody loves Patrick

The Islanders are back in action tonight, part 2 of a four-game week under the passionate eye of their new head coach. Suddenly they are appointment viewing on the continental scale because their new coach is, kind of a big deal.

It’s definitely going to be a fun ride with this guy behind the bench, answering questions directly (but not leaking info, sorry boys) and bringing a simmering fire we haven’t had in a while. On that note, a new Islanders Anxiety podcast is up (and will be posted here soon) to digest the first few days of the Roy era.

Leave First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders News

In actual roster news: Semyon Varlamov has been activated off IR, and Ken Appleby was returned to Bridgeport. [Isles | AM NY]

Previewing tonight: Patrick Roy’s Game 2. [Isles]

Here’s a “cinematic recap” of Patrick Roy’s debut. [Isles]

More love for Roy: He’s back where he “belongs,” and the Isles will benefit. [Sportsnet]

Ray Bourque is another who’s thrilled Roy is back in the league. [NHL]

And P.A. Parenteau — wait, are all these guys Quebecors? I smell #conspiracy — also says it’s a great addition for the Isles. PAP played for Roy in Colorado. [Athletic]

Golden Knight (for now, until they trade him like they do) Jonathan Marchessault played four years for Roy under juniors and says the Isles better be ready to put in the work. “I thought I liked the game, until I met him,” Marchessault said. “He loves the game.” [NHL]

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek kick off the 32 Thoughts podcast with lots of talk about the Roy hire, including speculation that the Isles got him before the Blues could. Think Elliotte probably leaned on Leboff for first-game observations. There’s also a rather stretched point about Lou Lamoriello “researching” the significance of coaches on their second NHL coaching gig. [Sportsnet]

Creature Report, Prospect Report: Danny Nelson and Isaiah George do nice things. [Isles]

The designer of tonight’s Pride Night t-shirt on the premise: “It’s about acceptance of a person’s authentic self. No matter if you’re a player, a fan or a part of the Long Island community, you deserve to express yourself and feel accepted, no matter what your orientation is.” [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores included the Golden Knights losing in Newark, and the Penguins losing in Arizona, complete with a classic own goal by their stars (see below).

Corey Perry “takes full responsibility” for whatever got his contract terminated in Chicago, and he’s much better now, two months later. [NHL]

Bob McKenzie checks back into civilization to say BU 17-year-old Macklin Celebrini is still the top prospect headed into this summer’s draft. [TSN]

For your viewing pleasure:

Letang drops to Malkin for the own goal pic.twitter.com/PSQ4u908bU — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 23, 2024