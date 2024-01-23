Islanders Anxiety - Episode 274 - The New Roy Order

Mike and Dan recap the first game of the Islanders’ Patrick Roy experience, and reflect on some of the bigger stories at play in this new era.

While their 3-2 overtime win over Dallas featured a lot of the same mistakes they’ve been making all season (as well as a fantastic game-winning goal by Bo Horvat), there was a noticeable uptick in energy. That might be just players trying to make a good first impression, but with post game comments from both them and the new coach, it’s hard not to be excited at the Islanders’ new direction.

They also talk about Roy’s redemption arc and how him being on the Islanders might not be so crazy to comprehend after all.

In the second half, they look ahead at three big games this week, including one in Roy’s hometown, the sudden emergence of French language media following the team and the misunderstood comedic stylings of one Louis Anthony Lamoriello.

