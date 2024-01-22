Islanders News: Adjustment to Roy begins right away, with morning skate and OT win

The Islanders returned home to introduce their new coach and, happily, end their four-game winless streak with a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars Sunday night.

It was Patrick Roy’s second day with the club, so there was more than you routine morning skate, along with a longer media availability with the new coach. He was really active behind the bench talking to players about individual moments. It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours, and it’s going to be a very interesting next month or two.

It’s also gonna take a while for this to feel normal, isn’t it? Hearing him talk, seeing his intensity — those are the same ol’ Roy, but did you ever in a million years expect you’d associate him with the Isles?

Islanders News

About the game: Bo Horvat for the win. [LHH | NHL | Post | THN]

Three Takeaways: Roy passionate, vocal, supportive behind the bench...happy with the team’s resilience but not happy about 17 turnovers leading to shots on Ilya. [Isles]

The Isles players felt his presence, heard his presence, appreciated his intensity and encouragement. [NHL]

Roy’s post-morning skate media availability was an interesting watch, worth your review. He covered a lot and was open about questions he doesn’t know the answer to yet. He also said he’s thought a lot over the years about how his Colorado teams were inadequate in possession numbers. [Isles]

One of the fun points from that talk, though it stung a bit because I’m still not over 1993: “Like what Jacques [Demers] said to us in 1993...’We’re gonna shock the world and win the Cup,’ and we were looking at each other like, ‘Did he look at our lineup?’ But the man believed in it, so we believed. I want us to believe. ... And Lou really loves this team, and I agree with him.

Another part he addressed a bit was analytics, in a general way, noting several areas where the Isles are in the bottom third of the league. [Post]

The Islanders players picked up on Roy’s intensity at the morning skate. [Isles]

Mat Barzal all but implies the change was due, as Roy’s passion jolts them awake. [AM NY]

Those close to Roy say the Isles are in good hands. [Post | THN]

And others say this could be a perfect fit for both club and coach. [Sportsnet]

Best: Roy brings a passion the Isles need. [Newsday]

Not a lot of other news around the league because national media actually focused lots on the Isles with the Roy hiring. Surreal to see them reporting about all the times Roy shouted or interrupted drills at the morning skate. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Other results last night included regulation losses for the Flyers and Hurricanes, which is nice, while among the current wild card holders, the Red Wings beat the Lightning in regulation.