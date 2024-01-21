 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Lambert fired, Islanders name Patrick Roy head coach. Yes, we're serious.

Filed under:

Islanders vs. Stars: New era begins [Game #46 thread]

The Islanders return home from a terrible trip to find a new coach under the tree.

By Dominik
/ new
New York Islanders v Montreal Canadiens
Hey, I remember those guys!
Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images

All the reactions and the words have flowed, now it’s time to get down to business.

Patrick Roy makes his still-shocking debut as New York Islanders head coach tonight vs. the Dallas Stars, who are 27-13-5 after thumping the Devils in Newark last night.

Not a lot can be changed by a coach in one day and a morning skate, but we’ll surely see a pep in the Islanders’ step after the outwardly passionate Roy takes over.

The Isles are 19-15-11 after a 0-3-1 road trip continued another January slide that cost Lane Lambert his job. The attempt to climb out of that hole begins tonight, under new management.

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...