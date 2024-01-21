Islanders vs. Stars: New era begins [Game #46 thread]

All the reactions and the words have flowed, now it’s time to get down to business.

Patrick Roy makes his still-shocking debut as New York Islanders head coach tonight vs. the Dallas Stars, who are 27-13-5 after thumping the Devils in Newark last night.

Not a lot can be changed by a coach in one day and a morning skate, but we’ll surely see a pep in the Islanders’ step after the outwardly passionate Roy takes over.

The Isles are 19-15-11 after a 0-3-1 road trip continued another January slide that cost Lane Lambert his job. The attempt to climb out of that hole begins tonight, under new management.