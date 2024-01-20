Islanders Anxiety - Episode 273 - ROY’t the Hell Just Happened?

Mike is back from Mexico, Lane Lambert is finally out and Patrick Roy is the Islanders’ new coach. We try to unpack it all in a special emergency episode.

After a dreadful, dreary loss in overtime a barely AHL-quality Blackhawks squad and some pointed comments afterward, Lou Lamoriello finally decided that his team needed a new voice. So on a Saturday afternoon, he decided to not only pull the trigger but bring in a big name that’s spent years in Junior after a short, mixed NHL coaching stint.

No one saw Patrick Roy - a player who seemed to be on a different planet than the Islanders teams of his hey day - walking through the doors of Northwell Health Ice Center. His first press conference already gave us a lot to talk about but we also discuss why Lambert wasn’t the right fit, what Roy might bring to the job and just how surreal this whole thing is.

Oh, and there’s a game Sunday night against Dallas.

