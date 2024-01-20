Patrick Roy aims to restore consistency, fan pride, build off ‘family culture’ of Islanders

Patrick Roy shared his impressions of the New York Islanders team he has just been hired to coach, in the first public remarks from Roy and GM Lou Lamoriello, who announced the firing of Lane Lambert on Saturday.

Presumably the Islanders will post video of the not-publicly-streamed presser afterward; in the meantime, reporters invited to observe and ask questions kindly tweeted out some choice nuggets.

Has Roy changed since Colorado?

One of the most surprising things about the choice of Roy is that he left his last (and only) NHL job after a reported dispute over say in personnel — an absolute non-starter with the Lou Lamoriello we know. Roy immediately dispelled that question, per Andrew Gross of Newsday: “Zero interest in management. And that’s first thing I told Lou.”

Roy also addressed his fiery and confrontational demeanor a decade ago — which seemed like a straight translation of how he was as a player — and whether he’s evolved:

Patrick Roy: "When I left Colorado, I thought the phone would ring faster."



Acknowledges way he left Colorado was probably not the best way to go about things.



Says difference in him from his time in Colorado is "night and day." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 20, 2024

Roy: "Day and night" difference between how he operates now vs in Colorado 10 years ago. Wants to establish partnership with players. — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) January 20, 2024

For what it’s worth, Roy’s Memorial Cup champion squad in Quebec was said to be really well structured.

Last year’s Quebec Remparts were the most structured and well-coached junior teams I’ve ever watched. They didn’t even look like a CHL team. Identity. A clear system and roles within it. And those kids played their hearts out for Patrick Roy. Convinced me he’s a very good coach. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 20, 2024

Why Roy said yes to the Isles

As for the Isles, Roy talked about the culture that attracted him to the job, and seeing some strengths that he thinks the team can build on, such as its togetherness and its performance in some select games, like the most recent OT win over the Leafs.

It sounded like he’s impressed by Lou Lamoriello, too.

Patrick Roy: "I've watched a few games, example against Toronto, and I was very impressed."



Likes veteran players and depth on #Isles.



"One thing very important to me is the family culture. I felt these guys were sticking together."



Cites Mayfield going to defense of Barzal. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 20, 2024

Lou on why now, and why Roy

Oh, and Lou on finally making the decision to let go of Lambert:

Lou Lamoriello: "That fine line was crossed. This was the time to do this."



Lamoriello says rest of Isles coaching staff will remain. "Status quo." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 20, 2024

Supposedly Roy is the only candidate Lou was interested. Not exactly a nationwide search.

Lamoriello: "Patrick was the only person I was interested in." — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) January 20, 2024

Lou: "Patrick was the only person I was interested in. That's why he's here today." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 20, 2024

Lamoriello: "Patrick can flat-out coach." — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) January 20, 2024

Meat for the masses

Roy is always good for some passionate, pump-you-up quotes. His opening presser was no different.

Roy: "I want our fans to walk in the streets wearing the jersey and be proud of the team. That's my objective." — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) January 20, 2024

Roy says he watched the Islanders' Dynasty teams as a teenager. Remembers playing in Coliseum for the first time and being intimidated at Bossy, Trottier, Smith. — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) January 20, 2024

For the youngsters out there, Lamoriello forged his reputation as GM of the New Jersey Devils, who won three Stanley Cups 20+ years ago but lost in the 2001 finals to a team backstopped by Roy in net: