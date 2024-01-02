Islanders Anxiety - Episode 270 - The Race is Developing

On the first day of 2024, Mike and Dan recap two losses to Pittsburgh and one complete win over Washington, which left the Islanders in a precarious place as they head out west.

Despite the fanbase (aka “us”) brimming with confidence going into their games against the Penguins, the Islanders fell on their faces both times - once in a 7-0 disaster and again in a 3-1 loss featuring a number of strange coaching decisions. A feel good victory over the Caps was one step forward, but the team keeps taking two steps back. While around them, a mini-league of teams vying for the same playoff spots is forming, which is what’s truly terrifying.

With daunting places to play this week including Colorado and Vegas, the Islanders need to get back to picking up points to make sure they’re still in the race when they return home.

REFERENCES

None

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and The Island merch which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY20 to save 20% off an order of two items.

The Pinot Project has a Rosé, a Pinot Grigio and a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy Pinot Noir, all under $15 a bottle. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Theme song: “Morning Haze” by Family Dinner. Hear more of their music on Bandcamp and on Spotify.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety, Weird Islanders: The Podcast! and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. Leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

All Islanders Anxiety podcasts are available on: