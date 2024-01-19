Chicago 4, Islanders 3 (OT): Third period rally isn’t enough to secure two points

An 0-3-1 road trip capped off by only taking a point from the Chicago Blackhawks sans Connor Bedard and the majority of their top forwards is just embarrassing and unacceptable. There’s nothing else to really say beyond that, other than that if Lou doesn’t change something doesn’t change soon, this team is in real trouble.

Of note, roster-wise: Kyle MacLean made his NHL debut, slotting in as 4C in place of Casey Cizikas, and Mike Reilly was scratched, so Samuel Bolduc drew back in.

The Blackhawks outshot the Isles 7-0 to start the period, but Sorokin made some good saves to keep it scoreless.

And then Brock Nelson scoresdon first Isles shot of the game, his 20th of the season, off a nice pass from Hudson Fasching.

Julien Gauthier was called for hooking, and with about a minute left in that penalty, Zach Sanford was called for slashing Simon Holmstrom. But really, in a comical twist, Holmstrom was the one who slashed him and broke his own stick, yet still drew the penalty.

On the 4 on 4, both JG Pageau and Holmstrom had some really great looks but neither of them could convert their chances.

Colin Blackwell and Mat Barzal got into it after the whistle after a good shift from the top line, and Blackwell took a double minor for roughing Barzal, who picked up one roughing minor of his own. The Isles had some good chances, but couldn’t beat Mrazek on the PP.

They were also able to hem in Chicago at even strength for a two minute shift, nearing 3 minutes for Kevin Korchinski, but they couldn’t take advantage of the tired skaters.

Adam Pelech broke up a 2 on 1 to keep the Islanders lead, and Nelson had a couple of great chances to extend it, but Mrazek saved his first point blank shot and another was blocked.

Boris Katchouk had a breakaway disrupted by Sorokin but he managed to stick with it and tied the game with a shot from the top of the dots.

After another Chicago 2 on 1 where Pelech couldn’t stop the pass, Joey Anderson made it 2-1 Blackhawks.

The Islanders killed off a too many men penalty early in the third, but a few minutes later, Jason Dickinson made it 3-1.

Then, just about a minute later, Bo Horvat made it 3-2 off a great pass from Barzal.

Following that, Nelson took a shot that went off the post, but then Kyle Palmieri scored a nifty wraparound goal to tie us up at 3.

Near the end of the third, Blackwell missed an open net, and so we went off to overtime, where Seth Jones scored his first goal of the season to win it for Chicago.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head back to UBS Arena on Sunday, ending this cursed road trip. But they’ll have to face the Dallas Stars, who are third in the central division and a much tougher opponent than the Blackhawks.