Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 41 - Peter Regin (with guest Tyler Gildin)

Joined by producer and podcaster Tyler Gildin, we remember forward Peter Regin, who came to Long Island to play with his countryman Frans Nielsen and left soon in a deal that quietly remade a few teams.

Signed as a budget free agent with a small chance of upside, Regin started the 2013-14 season with a great goal and high hopes, then quickly went cold for months. Even depth and good vibes seemed too much to ask from him, and he faded into the background of a disappointing team going nowhere. When he and another sideways summer signing were dumped for a draft pick at the deadline, it seemed like a merciful end to a sad short story. But that was only the beginning... and it turns out the Islanders are still haunted by the episode even today.

Thanks so much to Tyler for coming on. It was a long time in the making but it resulted in an episode for the ages. Check out his funny fatherhood podcast, Father Material, and keep an eye out for some of the film projects he’s created over his career.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Regin made it look too easy with his first goal as an Islander, three games into the 2013-14 season.

He would go three months before his next (and final) goal as an Islander, and it would take a nifty pass from Josh Bailey to make it happen.

After 44 (really? wow!) games with the Islanders, Regin and Pierre-Marc Bouchard, another disappointing free agent signing, were shipped off to Chicago. The return was a fourth round pick that turned into… REALLY? WOW!

There is a movie called “The Hockey Miracle in the Middle of Nowhere” about the five NHLers from Herning, Denmark including Nielsen and Regin. It’s available to rent on Apple TV+ and YouTube.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

