Islanders News: Maybe things will be better in Chicago

“Well It’s brave for us to stay

Even braver to go

Wherever she goes I go

Maybe things will be better in Chicago”

I totally get it if Tom Waits is not your thing, if “WTF is that voice?” or “You’re telling me that’s an instrument?” etc. is your reaction to any of his genre-bending music, but I’m obviously not that person. So anyway, when my YouTube suggestions swung between “14 Reasons You Hate The Islanders But Watch Anyway” and “‘Chicago’ (live on Letterman) by Tom Waits,” I had a serendipitous hockey-meets-musical-tastes moment.

The Islanders are on a terrible road trip where everything has gone wrong — subpar play, a backbreaking blown lead-turned-regulation loss, a broken-stick air-ball late winner (same game), a goal when our star goalie’s skate blade came off, which is just not a thing that happened back in the day.

Now their one hope to salvage something from this trip is a visit to Chicago, where one of the worst teams in the league is without their hotshot young star, which ironically will help position the Hawks to draft another, as the tanktastic Toews-Kane cycle repeats while other teams suffer for actually trying to field a competitive team each year.

At 0-3 on the trip so far, maybe the Isles “say goodbye to all that,” at least for a day. Or maybe the Islanders will even lose in Chicago.

Islanders News

So Friday vs. the Hawks is a very winnable game, is what we’re saying (so they will lose). [Post]

Shakeup: The Isles placed Casey Cizikas on IR so they could recall Kyle MacLean, his first-ever NHL recall. Dad will already be there. [Isles]

How the Islanders tumbled: Things weren’t this crappy two short weeks ago. [Athletic]

Adding to the troubles: Stars Barzal, Horvat and Nelson have gone cold at the same time. [Post]

You have observed this and you know this, but the Islanders’ issues are not going away. [Newsday]

Also, the January curse is underway. [AM NY]

I keep forgetting the Isles will be in another Stadium Series game. There are hints of when they’ll reveal the jerseys, which will probably be dull #becauseLou. But hey, the Jonas Brothers like them, so you should care! [THN]

Elsewhere

Just two scores last night, the Devils lost in regulation but the Red Wings won. Detroit’s now three points ahead (and in the third Atlantic spot) while the Devils remain one point behind the Isles but with two games in hand.