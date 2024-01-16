Islanders B2B Gameday News: *Same $h!+, different day

Here’s a fresh thread as the Islanders follow up their no-show in Minnesota last night with whatever they’re going to provide us in Winnipeg.

As Jenny said in the recap, it was brutal, embarrassing and frustrating — and that’s just for us fans — and continues another descent in this roller coaster and unsatisfying season.

There were player and coach quotes about it being unsatisfactory, bad — “fucking bad” in Cal Clutterbucks’ words — but yeah, we know all that. We’ve seen it. And we don’t get how a team that knows what it should do and generally has the horses to do it somewhat consistently can instead deliver such madness.

Anyway, they face the Jets tonight in Winnipeg, where the forecast calls for a high of 1F, a low of minus-9.

Islanders News

"They were ready to go and we weren't. That's on the guys in this room. At the end of the day I gotta be a lot better and figure out a way to get the team going and get ourselves going. Obviously that was unacceptable tonight and embarrassing."



- Bo Horvat on tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/9tK4T1jBps — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) January 16, 2024

About last night: Disinterested and blown out. [LHH] Ugly loss riddled with problems. [Post]

Three Takeaways: There is nothing to take away. (Really, after games like this, they should make Lou or Lane write this.) Lambert: “I didn’t think we were 100% committed to playing the game the right way right from the start, and just kind of snowballed.” [Isles]

After a long injury layoff, Adam Pelech is slowly getting his game up to speed. [Newsday]

Previewing tonight: Sure, I guess. [Isles]

Evidently with last night’s result, Marc-Andre Fleury passed Patrick Roy on the all-time wins list. [NHL] (Though you’ll never ever hear them point out that Roy’s career was pre-shootout, while Fleury’s is almost completely in the People Demand a Winner era. Makes a small difference in the counting.)

Elsewhere

Busy night around the league. Scores included the Penguins and Flyers winning and the Hurricanes losing.