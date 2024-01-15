Islanders Gameday News: Into the freeze

The Islanders continue their road trip today in Minnesota, where the projected high temperature on this Martin Luther King Day is minus-2.

But the Isles feature lots of Minnesota natives, plus the Chicago-born, Shattuck and U. of Minnesota-educated Mike Reilly, so it should feel just like home.

Coming off a painful, “calamitous” regulation loss in Nashville where they were ahead late in the third and still tied with eight seconds left, this back-to-back set in Minnesota and Winnipeg takes on renewed importance.

Tonight is an earlier 6:00 EST holiday start.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: The Isles dropped out of the wild card spot; Kirill Kaprizov is back for the Wild. [Isles]

The latest Islanders Anxiety podcast is still full of anxiety but has a twist: Dan is joined by Jon Zella of the Nassaumen Hockey podcast. Good, cathartic stuff. [LHH]

On that note, the Islanders’ identity crisis continues to haunt them. [Newsday]

The Islanders’ star trio of Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson are all-star snubs and I selfishly couldn’t be happier for them to avoid that circus. [Post]

In Bridgeport, William Dufour is finding his groove. [THN]

Some options to keep Barzal and Horvat together during Casey Cizikas’ injury absence. [THN]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s scores were the Wings beating the Leafs (and leaping the Isles) — the second loss-from-ahead of the weekend for Taranna, and the Rangers doubling the Capitals, both in regulation.