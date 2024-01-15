 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Gameday News: Into the freeze

The road trip continues with a frozen, border-crossing back-to-back in the Central Division.

By Dominik
/ new
NHL: FEB 28 Islanders at Wild
I’m sure this will suck.

The Islanders continue their road trip today in Minnesota, where the projected high temperature on this Martin Luther King Day is minus-2.

But the Isles feature lots of Minnesota natives, plus the Chicago-born, Shattuck and U. of Minnesota-educated Mike Reilly, so it should feel just like home.

Coming off a painful, “calamitous” regulation loss in Nashville where they were ahead late in the third and still tied with eight seconds left, this back-to-back set in Minnesota and Winnipeg takes on renewed importance.

Tonight is an earlier 6:00 EST holiday start. FIG Picks go here.

Islanders News

  • Previewing tonight: The Isles dropped out of the wild card spot; Kirill Kaprizov is back for the Wild. [Isles]
  • The latest Islanders Anxiety podcast is still full of anxiety but has a twist: Dan is joined by Jon Zella of the Nassaumen Hockey podcast. Good, cathartic stuff. [LHH]
  • On that note, the Islanders’ identity crisis continues to haunt them. [Newsday]
  • The Islanders’ star trio of Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson are all-star snubs and I selfishly couldn’t be happier for them to avoid that circus. [Post]
  • In Bridgeport, William Dufour is finding his groove. [THN]
  • Some options to keep Barzal and Horvat together during Casey Cizikas’ injury absence. [THN]
  • Give out your personal information in this Isles jersey number trivia game for “a chance to win a signed Pelech puck” and to be marketed to till the end of time, surely. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s scores were the Wings beating the Leafs (and leaping the Isles) — the second loss-from-ahead of the weekend for Taranna, and the Rangers doubling the Capitals, both in regulation.

  • Final all-star participants debated by people who are contractually obligated to debate such things. [NHL]
  • Rick Bowness, Rick Tocchet, Jim Montgomery and Peter Laviolette are the All-Star Game coaches, each of them fired not too long ago. [NHL]
  • Vegas and the Kings slumping, the Oilers surging, the Pacific Division is in the middle of another shakeup. [Sportsnet]
  • Patrick Kane left the Wings-Leafs games after two shifts with a “lower body” injury, that you have to wonder if it’s his surgically repaired hip. [Sportsnet]
  • The Leafs were all about pumping Ilya Samsonov’s tires in his return from a waiving and team-forced timeout. He allowed three goals in the loss to the Wings. [TSN]
  • “Shoresy” Terry Ryan suited up in an ECHL game at age 47 after a 20-year layoff and fought. How very Slapshot. [TSN]

