Islanders Anxiety - Episode 272 - There’s a Fire That’s Missing

Dan is joined by Nassaumen Hockey podcast co-host Jon Zella to recap a week of ugly losses and thrilling wins with the Islanders still missing something halfway through the season.

In a complete loss to the Canucks and a gut-wrenching last second defeat in Nashville, the Islanders showed the problems of inconsistency and undisciplined play still haven’t gone away. Whether it’s never checking into a game against a good team or throwing away a game against a beatable one, they continue to frustrate and disappoint. Which makes games like their win against the Maple Leafs, in which they showed fight and resolve, even more puzzling.

Later, we talk about a four-game week on the horizon that could be a turning point in the season, and see the Islanders once again on the wrong end of another hated player’s historic accomplishment.

Thanks again to Jon for coming on and pulling double duty with both us and Nassaumen. Make sure to listen to he and James wherever you find podcasts as well as on Youtube.

Don’t forget about our live event at the brand new Offside Tavern in NYC on March 30th at 4 pm. Bring your Weird Islanders jerseys, shirts and swag because we want to hear your stories for a live podcast to be released soon after.

REFERENCES

Dude? Bounces? Seriously?

I still love this guy:

Barry Trotz spoke with Shannon Hogan about his time with the #Isles and being a part of restoring the identity back to the franchise.@NYIslanders | @Shannon_Hogan pic.twitter.com/MWQe03VajT — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) January 14, 2024

