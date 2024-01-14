Islanders News: Sometimes I hate this team

Another frustrating loss. The goal itself was one of many unfortunate bounces that can occur in a hockey game—although it does feel as if there have been a lot of goals like that scored against the New York Islanders this season, especially at the end of games.

But one must wonder what Lane Lambert could have been thinking putting Matt Martin on the ice twice in the final 1:30 of a tie game. And one must also wonder what Martin could have been thinking going up the middle with that puck in the final eleven seconds of a tie game. Unforced errors all around, which have been the name of the game this season, and the output was a crushing regulation loss to start off a road trip while the teams competing with them for a playoff spot got the results they needed.

Bad deployment, bad decision, bad luck — team effort last night by #Isles to blow this one https://t.co/9EShvxJeWe — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 14, 2024

Islanders News

Recaps:

Lambert called it “a calamity of errors” [LHH] which prompted many tweets like this:

WE ARE ALL LOOKING FOR THE GUY WHO DID THIS https://t.co/NXJKvRYSx0 pic.twitter.com/q4hFvkb2HO — Ryan (@rattmartin) January 14, 2024

They always lose to the Nashville Predators, and they often do it in brutal fashion. This was especially unfortunate because they played a good road game for 54 minutes. [Newsday | NY Post]

It was the tenth straight loss to Nashville, dating back to before Barry Trotz. [THN]

The Islanders are 3-3-4 in games tied after the second period. Three wins, seven losses: How is that even possible? [NYI Skinny]

Alex Romanov took a puck to the face right at the beginning of warmups but still played. [3 Takeaways]

Adam Pelech appears to have shaken off the rust. [Newsday]

Barry Trotz never got a chance to really say goodbye to his Islanders friends, but he got to spend time with them this weekend. [Newsday | NY Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included all 32 teams. And almost all the results broke against the Islanders.