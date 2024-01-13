Islanders at Predators: 2nd half begins on the road [Game #42 thread]

The Islanders are in the Land that Barry Built, as they visit Nashville to take on the Predators for the first time since Barry Trotz became their new czar.

Both teams are wild card hopefuls (and current holders) in their respective conferences, and coming off bounce-back wins. While the Islanders traveled to begin this road trip after beating the Maple Leafs Thursday night, the Predators are on a back-to-back, having beaten the Stars in Dallas on Friday.

Lines and D-pairs from last game remain the same. Wahlstrom on Horvat’s right wing. Barzal in between Holmstrom and Palmieri. Pageau with Martin and Clutterbuck. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 13, 2024

This is our Saturday night game chat. Go catch a predator.