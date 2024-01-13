 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders at Predators: 2nd half begins on the road [Game #42 thread]

The Islanders begin a cold road swing by visiting an old friend.

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders are in the Land that Barry Built, as they visit Nashville to take on the Predators for the first time since Barry Trotz became their new czar.

Both teams are wild card hopefuls (and current holders) in their respective conferences, and coming off bounce-back wins. While the Islanders traveled to begin this road trip after beating the Maple Leafs Thursday night, the Predators are on a back-to-back, having beaten the Stars in Dallas on Friday.

This is our Saturday night game chat. Go catch a predator.

