Islanders Gameday News: Dobson displays brilliance, Isles in Nashville

The New York Islanders are visiting the Nashville Predators tonight. They never seem to win there, but maybe they’ll buck the trend. Nashville played last night and had to travel home, so perhaps the Islanders can take advantage—although they haven’t been able to do much of that this season.

It will be the first time the Islanders see Barry Trotz as GM of the Preds.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game.

With Lankinen starting tonight for #Preds vs. #TexasHockey, looks like Saros will get the nod vs. #Isles Saturday night.



Last time NYI was in NSH, they fell 5-4.



Saros stopped 29 of 33. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 13, 2024

The Islanders are officially halfway through their season, so Arthur Staple gave out some midseason awards. Noah Dobson is the MVP, and Mike Reilly has been the best addition to the roster. [The Athletic]

By the numbers, Dobson certainly deserves to be an All-Star. [Newsday] He put his skills on display on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NY Post]

At the midpoint, we still don’t know who this team is. [THN]

Elsewhere

Only two games last night: Tonight’s opponent beat the Stars on the road, and the Wild held a 3-1 lead in the third period before allowing the Flyers to tie it and win in overtime. Thanks, Minnesota.