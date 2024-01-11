 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Cizikas out week to week [Game #41 thread]

The Islanders reach the halfway point with another injury blow.

The news this morning: Casey Cizikas, who left the Canucks game after taking a shot, will be out week-to-week with a “lower body” injury.

From morning skate reports before tonight’s tilt with the Maple Leafs (an ESPN broadcast in the U.S.), it looks like Oliver Wahlstrom gets to step into the lineup, as well as a spot on the second power play unit. To fill for Cizikas, it looks like Mat Barzal will slide back to center, breaking up his pairing with Bo Horvat:

We’ll see how long that lasts.

