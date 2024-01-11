Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Cizikas out week to week [Game #41 thread]

The news this morning: Casey Cizikas, who left the Canucks game after taking a shot, will be out week-to-week with a “lower body” injury.
From morning skate reports before tonight’s tilt with the Maple Leafs (an ESPN broadcast in the U.S.), it looks like Oliver Wahlstrom gets to step into the lineup, as well as a spot on the second power play unit. To fill for Cizikas, it looks like Mat Barzal will slide back to center, breaking up his pairing with Bo Horvat:
No Cizikas, no Varlamov at #Isles morning skate.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 11, 2024
All new lines
Lee-Horvat-Wahlstrom
Engvall-Nelson-Fasching
Holmstrom-Barzal-Palmieri
Martin-Pageau-Clutterbuck
D-pairs same
Romanov-Dobson
Pelech-Mayfield
Reilly-Aho
Sorokin (starter's net)
Appleby
We’ll see how long that lasts.
#Isles PP2 now includes Wahlstrom instead of Aho— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 11, 2024
Reilly
Wahlstrom-Pageau-Engvall
Lee
This is our game thread. Don’t screw it up!
Loading comments...