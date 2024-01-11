Islanders vs. Maple Leafs: Cizikas out week to week [Game #41 thread]

The news this morning: Casey Cizikas, who left the Canucks game after taking a shot, will be out week-to-week with a “lower body” injury.

From morning skate reports before tonight’s tilt with the Maple Leafs (an ESPN broadcast in the U.S.), it looks like Oliver Wahlstrom gets to step into the lineup, as well as a spot on the second power play unit. To fill for Cizikas, it looks like Mat Barzal will slide back to center, breaking up his pairing with Bo Horvat:

No Cizikas, no Varlamov at #Isles morning skate.



All new lines

Lee-Horvat-Wahlstrom

Engvall-Nelson-Fasching

Holmstrom-Barzal-Palmieri

Martin-Pageau-Clutterbuck



D-pairs same

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Mayfield

Reilly-Aho



Sorokin (starter's net)

Appleby — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 11, 2024

We’ll see how long that lasts.

#Isles PP2 now includes Wahlstrom instead of Aho



Reilly

Wahlstrom-Pageau-Engvall

Lee — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 11, 2024

