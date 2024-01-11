Islanders Gameday News: Time for another reset as Leafs visit

The Islanders’ latest opportunity for angst and frustration comes tonight as the Toronto Maple Leafs and their latest $11 million man roll on to Long Island.

Toronto’s Ilya The Lesser, Samsonov, is back with the NHL squad after struggling so much he was “assigned” to the AHL team while doing a “mental reset” and not actually joining that squad, but he is set to be the backup to Martin Jones tonight.

William Nylander, fresh off the contract whose negotiations we’ve heard breathlessly about for a year, continues his UFA year tear, while the Leafs overall are third in the Atlantic, trailing the hotter Bruins and Panthers.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

The Islanders had yesterday off, so no Casey Cizikas update until this morning’s skate.

Islanders News

Previewing tonight: It’s Star Wars night. After slumping to end 2023, the Leafs have started 2024 on a roll. [Isles]

With Semyon Varlamov out, Ken Appleby is just trying to appreciate this time with the NHL club and being around Ilya Sorokin. [Isles]

If Ruslan Iskhakov keeps this up in Bridgeport...:

The kid can't be stopped. Make it a nine-game point streak for Ruslan Iskhakov. 5 goals and 7 assists over that span. Longest active streak in @TheAHL. #Isles — Alan Fuehring (@AlanFuehring) January 11, 2024

The PWHL New York team wore Islanders jerseys as they entered UBS Arena for their game Wednesday night. [NHL]

It was a loss (to Montreal), but people are optimistic about what’s being started here (and in Brideport, their other home for this first season). [Post]

Bryan Trottier dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff:

#Isles legend Bryan Trottier dropping the ceremonial pick this evening: pic.twitter.com/yZyucMpUxu — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) January 11, 2024

#Isles Defenseman Scott Mayfield is in the building cheering on the @PWHL_NewYork tonight! pic.twitter.com/EGwI3bNUL1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 11, 2024

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include

Martin Jones, of all people, has helped steady the Leafs’ defensive concerns. Facing a few soft opponents have helped. [NHL]

Though Samsonov is back with the Leafs, when or if he’ll play again is unclear. [TSN]

Matthew Knies is an injury concern but has not been ruled out of tonight’s game. [TSN]

Cutter Gauthier has endured a tough week, with online harassment and death threats after it came out that he didn’t want to be a Flyer (who among us has not...), but he’s excited to likely join the Ducks after his NCAA season. [NHL]

Meanwhile, his trade counterpart Jamie Drysdale had an assist in his Flyers debut. [NHL]

And John Tortorella took the opportunity in his post-game to lash out at the reporter/podcaster who said “Kevin Hayes’ fingerprints are all over” Gauthier’s request, hedging that sources said he “either had direct impact” OR “it was very possible that he did.” [TSN]

John Tortorella GOES OFF on the reports that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier's trade pic.twitter.com/79pMpiwrU4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 11, 2024

We had a brief, audible "Fuck you Cutter" chant in the upper level near the press box after Drysdale's assist was announced. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 11, 2024