Islanders News: Not much to say after that one

I don’t have much to say after the New York Islanders lost to the Vancouver Canucks, who played the night before, other than now it is being called a slump—hopefully, they turn it around before tumbling like they did last January because they already put a seven-game losing streak on their record.

This has been one of the more frustrating seasons as a fan that I can recall. There have been a few too many ugly losses since Christmas.

Islanders News

Recaps: LHH: Casey Cizikas left after blocking a shot. | Islanders | NHL | Newsday | NY Post | THN | NYI Skinny: Noah Dobson finally played under 25 minutes, and last night “was the first time all season the Isles trailed by multiple goals after one period and the first time they have trailed by multiple goals at home after 1 period with Lambert as coach.” Credit where it’s due, I suppose.

Good morning. #Isles are off today. Face #LeafsForever Thursday at 7 PM.



We likely won't get an update on Casey Cizikas until Thursday's morning skate. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) January 10, 2024

Adam Pelech returned, but he was definitely rusty. [Newsday | NY Post]

Ilya Sorokin says he feels good ahead of what looks to be a long run of games for him. [The Athletic]

The Islanders made some defensive tweaks at practice on Monday after the road trip. I noticed they did do better keeping a defenseman in front of the net last night. But it seemed like it threw something else out of whack, maybe missed coverage elsewhere. [THN]

They were hoping to get some points on this little homestand; they need two now tomorrow against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Newsday]

Brock Nelson did score twice last night (once on the power play) and he has been the best of the trio, but the second line hasn’t produced much in recent weeks. Lane Lambert is probably right in that it will come back around again. [THN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores don’t include anything with an effect on the Metro race, but the Lightning scored twice late in the second to tie the Kings 2-2 before stealing it in overtime, and the Maple Leafs thrashed the Sharks.

Linus Ullmark slowly dropped to the ice after reaching for a high puck and needed to be helped off the ice in overtime last night. Non-contact injuries don’t portend good things. [NHL]

Jack Hughes dodged the worst again, but he’ll still be out “weeks.” [NHL]

After trading Jamie Drysdale, the Anaheim Ducks appear to be dangling Trevor Zegras on the market. After this news, Zegras got injured last night. [Daily Faceoff]