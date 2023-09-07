Islanders News: Well, a fresh thread, at least

Thanks for hanging with us and not killing each other in comments (right?) during our intermittent summer hibernation. The Islanders have produced little news, the league has been fairly quiet, and all of us have been busy with life and future things.
But the weather is juuuuust hinting here and there that a season’s change will come soon. Pre-preseason warmups and gatherings are in the air. The 2023-24 season, and all of its new raging debates, will be upon us soon.
Islanders News
- Did we already clip this? Anyway, here’s Stan Fischler recalling the “Captains’ Retreat” initiated by Scott Ledecky. I’m still miffed that Michael Peca is all philosophical and classy about the Tucker cheapshot. [Isles, Maven’s Memories]
- “I’m probably the only fifth-round here.” Catching up with William Dufour at the first-rounder-filled Rookie Showcase. He’s been working on his skating, as one does. [THN]
- Do the Islanders (still?) have the best goalie tandem in the NHL? [THN]
Elsewhere
- Pittsburgh has released former Isles broadcaster Steve Mears, who did play-by-play for the Penguins alongside insufferable Bob Errey. Errey was let go, too. [The Athletic]
- Alex Lafreniere remains a mystery and I’m totally here for that. [Post]
- Connor McDavid has the “super motivated” Oilers in town and skating a couple weeks before camp begins. [NHL]
- The Ottawa Senators have signed All-Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year contract extension worth $64.4 million. [Sportsnet | TSN]
- Twenty years after the first Heritage Classic, the Oilers will host it again. No Jose Theodore in a tuuk this time though. [Sportsnet]
- Doug Wilson, former longtime Blackhawk and former longtime Sharks GM, has been named a special adviser or some such title for the Penguins. [NHL]
- The Coyotes have extended GM Bill Armstrong for dealing with all that crap down there. [Sportsnet]
- Michael Del Zotto, once a hero and then quickly a scapegoat for the Smurfs, has retired after a bunch of teams and 14 seasons, including pressbox duty in the Blues’ Cup run. [TSN]
- Here are the eight key RFAs who’ve yet to sign but you know they will sign to contracts everyone pretty much expects. (Morgan Frost has since re-signed in Philly.) [Sportsnet]
- But the Senators and Shane Pinto have a “significant gap to bridge.” [TSN]
