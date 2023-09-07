Islanders News: Well, a fresh thread, at least

Thanks for hanging with us and not killing each other in comments (right?) during our intermittent summer hibernation. The Islanders have produced little news, the league has been fairly quiet, and all of us have been busy with life and future things.

But the weather is juuuuust hinting here and there that a season’s change will come soon. Pre-preseason warmups and gatherings are in the air. The 2023-24 season, and all of its new raging debates, will be upon us soon.

Islanders News

Did we already clip this? Anyway, here’s Stan Fischler recalling the “Captains’ Retreat” initiated by Scott Ledecky. I’m still miffed that Michael Peca is all philosophical and classy about the Tucker cheapshot. [Isles, Maven’s Memories]

“I’m probably the only fifth-round here.” Catching up with William Dufour at the first-rounder-filled Rookie Showcase. He’s been working on his skating, as one does. [THN]

Do the Islanders (still?) have the best goalie tandem in the NHL? [THN]

Elsewhere