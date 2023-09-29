Islanders Preseason News: Gameday postponed; George returned to juniors

The Islanders are back in preseason “action” tonight..

UPDATE: due to the state of emergency and flooding, the game has been postponed to Saturday night.

... with a home rematch against the Smurfs, who beat them by some it-doesn’t-matter score earlier this week at the World’s Most Self-Congratulatory Arena.

If you think we’re going to watch the game so that you don’t have to, you are sorely mistaken. We’re maaaaybe gonna scroll through some Twitter highlights and a laughable box score to see how Flubber MacPherson looked next to Gord Puckaluk in their bid to be the final cuts from camp. And we’ll perhaps look at Lane Lambert’s post-game, filled with guarded praise for Here’s A Guy while noting there’s lots of work yet to do.

Islanders News

According to CapFriendly, Isaiah George has been reassigned to his OHL team. I’m sure the team will announce it, too... George made a nice impression in camp, was a little in awe for his only preseason game appearance, but generally left us with added hope that he will be a player.

Isles season preview: Bo Horvat settling in and the power play being not-terrible are two keys to success. [NHL]

J-G Pageau is “embracing being an outlet for the younger and newer French speakers in the organization,” like William Dufour and Julien Gauthier. [Isles]

Speaking of Pageau, are he and Anders Lee a new pairing? And could it work? [Newsday]

Another year looms for the Identity Line, and by “year” Newsday surely means “the parts of the next six months when two of them aren’t injured.”

Elsewhere