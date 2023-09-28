Islanders Preseason News: Different roster, different result, little bit better

The Islanders rebounded from an opening los— oh hell, this is preseason, there is no continuity nor meaning any narratives.

After a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, a different roster faced the less-imposing Flyers on Wednesday and won, 2-1. Lane Lambert noted progress but still lots of work to do.

#Isles Lane Lambert after 2-1 win over Flyers, following 4-2 loss previous night to Rangers (different game groups): "A little bit of a work in progress here. For the most part better, but a ways to go still." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 28, 2023

It was not a dominant nor particularly impressive performance, but they won and gave the home fans something to cheer.

Julien Gauthier and Simon Holmstrom, who could conceivably be fighting for the same roster spot, got the goals. Ilya Sorokin got some work in, Oliver Wahlstrom appeared in his first game since December, and Ruslan Iskhakov made a pretty cool interception on the backcheck to break up a Flyers odd-man rush.

