Islanders News: Preseason schedule opens with loss at the Garden; Schneider retires

The Islanders kicked off their preseason schedule Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where their 2/3rds squad promptly fell behind 3-0 before the game was 200 seconds old.

Semyon Varlamov was in goal for those three plus one more on his 24 shots faced. Jakub Skarek mopped up for six shots and saves in the third.

William Dufour and Arnaud Durandeau scored for the Isles in the 4-2 loss.

Islanders News

Three Takeaways (more like giveaways amirite?): Eh, well, it’s for the kids... [Isles]

...So Dufour, Maggio & Co. were a silver lining. [Post]

Matt Maggio took a beating and carried on, with an elbow breaking his nose and Vincent Trocheck delivering a knee-on-knee hit. [THN]

Ross Johnston responded to Trocheck’s kneeing, drawing a double minor. Also got in a fight. Hopes to shed the one-dimensional label but that’s gonna be tough. [Post]

“The core three of a defense that came of age slowly and surely.” With the Athletic’s we-hardly-knew-ya Isles beatwriter moved on to Philly, Arthur Staple fills in with a cool piece on the Islanders’ trio of Bridgeport-to-LI-long-term blueliners Pulock, Pelech and Mayfield. [Athletic]

Denis Potvin recalled his first NHL training camp, and also described why he wanted no part of being a Montreal Canadien despite growing up in Quebec. [NHL]

FOr Hudson Fascing, it’s nice to finally be a little secure. [AM NY]

Day 6 of camp: The rest of the Isles scrimmaged against each other. [Isles]

Mat Barzal is cool with Pierre Engvall on the top line. [Newsday]

Barzal discusses forging chemistry with Bo Horvat, similarities with Anders Lee. [THN]

After extensive rehab for his knee, young Oliver Wahlstrom is “not taking this game for granted anymore.” Hopefully something has clicked (and hopefully it’s not his knee). [THN]

Now here’s a guy...Jackson Cates is the Isles’ only PTO. [Isles]

Cory Schneider retires: He did weigh some offers in Switzerland (where he holds dual citizenship!) but ultimately he and his family decided to stay in Fairfield and call it a career at age 37. [Salem | NHL]

Elsewhere