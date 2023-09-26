 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Game #1: Islanders visit Rangers

Come for the prospects, stay for the rush to judgment!

By Dominik
New York Islanders Preseason Camp
The next coach of the New York Islanders observes camp.
The New York Islanders have all kinds of game action Tuesday — another Blue vs. White scrimmage during training camp, plus their first preseason match, at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers.

Andrew Gross of Newsday had a blow-by-blow of today’s scrimmage (Alex Romanov played, Kyle Palmieri didn’t, Mat Barzal continued to score lots). And by process of elimination, he also has tonight’s expected lineup:

Catch the action on MSG, and let us know what you see — it’s preseason, there are lots of snap judgments to make!

