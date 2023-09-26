Preseason Game #1: Islanders visit Rangers

The New York Islanders have all kinds of game action Tuesday — another Blue vs. White scrimmage during training camp, plus their first preseason match, at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers.

Andrew Gross of Newsday had a blow-by-blow of today’s scrimmage (Alex Romanov played, Kyle Palmieri didn’t, Mat Barzal continued to score lots). And by process of elimination, he also has tonight’s expected lineup:

Based on today's scrimmage, expected lineup tonight for #Isles at MSG



G - Varlamov, Skarek

D - Aho, Bolduc, Fulp, George, Hutton, Mayfield, Pulock

F - Cates, Clutterbuck, Dufour, Durandeau, Engvall, Fasching, Johnston, Lee, Maggio, MacLean, Nelson, Pageau — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 26, 2023

Catch the action on MSG, and let us know what you see — it’s preseason, there are lots of snap judgments to make!