Islanders News: Wahlstrom’s confidence, Palmieri’s injury, Dobson’s hopes

Training camp opened Thursday for the Islanders, and Lou’s franchise even did us the favor of actually announcing the camp roster.

Included on that, but not in the first day’s (and likely days’) skate, was Kyle Palmieri. He’s dealing with an unspecified injury that sounds short-term — he’s skating, just separately from the team — but you never know. However, Oliver Wahlstrom and Alex Romanov are healthy and ready to go.

Islanders News

For the Islanders, it’s mostly the same team that finished last season, with some big questions looming. [Post]

The Islanders “miss” Zach Parise and Josh Bailey. [Newsday]

Noah Dobson thinks he can hit another gear on offense. [Post]

The Islanders have many familiar faces and appear to be capable. [Athletic]

Matt Maggio changed off-ice habits to hopefully take a leap in his development. [Post]

About that new Ilya Sorokin mask. [THN]

Injury update: Romanov is ready for Day 1 of camp, so just chill on that front. [THN]

Oliver Wahlstrom is upbeat, confident after his injury rehab, which was the “best eight months” of his life. (Lots of Xbox then?) [Newsday | Post | THN]

As for Palmieri...a “tweak” that may keep him out for several days:

Lane Lambert says he’s “not sure” whether Kyle Palmieri (maintenance) will be able to skate with the team before Tuesday’s preseason opener against Rangers. Palmieri is skating on his own. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 21, 2023

