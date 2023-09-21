 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Faces shaven, photos taken, training camp begins

And here begins the 16th(!) season of Lighthouse Hockey.

By Dominik
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders
He’s ready for sophomore year.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hooray! Islanders training camp is finally here. Can’t help it, I always have a mix of excitement and dread-flashback to catastrophic Mark Streit and Kyle Okposo injuries.

Islanders News

  • UPDATE: At long last, the Islanders announced their training camp roster this morning.
  • Five questions as the Islanders begin camp. [Newsday]
  • Or big questions, some might call them. [Post]
  • William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov prepare for their second pro seasons. [Isles | THN]
  • Five “dark horses” to make the roster, according to Stan Fischler. [THN]
  • Thomas Greiss announced his retirement this summer. He joins the Talkin’ Isles podcast. [Isles]
  • Yesterday was mostly paperwork and photography, and goodness did the team share lots of the latter. For example:

Elsewhere

  • Steven Stamkos admitted that he is “disappointed” that there have not been more talks on an extension, as he wanted to get that done before training camp. [NHL]
  • One thing to remember about each team. The Islanders’ one is just “Ilya Sorokin is good,” basically. [Sportsnet]
  • Conveniently LTIR Matt Murray conveniently needs “significant” surgery. [NHL]
  • One of his predecessors, Jack Campbell hopes to write a “new script” with the Oilers. [NHL] He needs to stop beating himself up. [Sportsnet]
  • In selecting a new captain, the Bruins went with someone who can set an example by licking opponents and doing other d-bag things, before pretending to mature at age 32. [NHL]

