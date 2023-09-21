Islanders News: Faces shaven, photos taken, training camp begins

Hooray! Islanders training camp is finally here. Can’t help it, I always have a mix of excitement and dread-flashback to catastrophic Mark Streit and Kyle Okposo injuries.
Islanders News
- UPDATE: At long last, the Islanders announced their training camp roster this morning.
- Five questions as the Islanders begin camp. [Newsday]
- Or big questions, some might call them. [Post]
- William Dufour and Ruslan Iskhakov prepare for their second pro seasons. [Isles | THN]
- Five “dark horses” to make the roster, according to Stan Fischler. [THN]
- Thomas Greiss announced his retirement this summer. He joins the Talkin’ Isles podcast. [Isles]
- Yesterday was mostly paperwork and photography, and goodness did the team share lots of the latter. For example:
NEW YEAR— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 20, 2023
NEW MASKS pic.twitter.com/naCLrGIfBX
Elsewhere
- Steven Stamkos admitted that he is “disappointed” that there have not been more talks on an extension, as he wanted to get that done before training camp. [NHL]
- One thing to remember about each team. The Islanders’ one is just “Ilya Sorokin is good,” basically. [Sportsnet]
- Conveniently LTIR Matt Murray conveniently needs “significant” surgery. [NHL]
- One of his predecessors, Jack Campbell hopes to write a “new script” with the Oilers. [NHL] He needs to stop beating himself up. [Sportsnet]
- In selecting a new captain, the Bruins went with someone who can set an example by licking opponents and doing other d-bag things, before pretending to mature at age 32. [NHL]
