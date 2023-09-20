Islanders News: All of the excitement as camp looms

Rookie camp has concluded, NHLers have done their golfing and will do their weighing, and tomorrow they’re on the ice.

The season, friends and miscreants, is just about upon us.

Islanders News

The Islanders have a “major void” in the absence of Zach Parise and Josh Bailey? [Post]

To repeat: The Isles are excited to get started. [Isles]

Count William Dufour among that group: “I’m in top shape right now, full shape. I’m just ready to go, and I can’t wait.” [THN]

Dan and Mike are excited too, though they each share what makes them nervous as camp looms. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

Questions for, or about, each Islander that is theoretically slated for the opening night lineup. [Athletic]

More on Tristan Lennox, confidently aiming for Bridgeport. [THN]

And on Isaiah George, who impressed in rookie camp and is looking to set a foundation for a pro career. [AM NY]

At the close of rookie camp, one last word from Bridgeport coach Rick Kowalsky. [Isles TV]

How the Isles have handled Oliver Wahlstrom has shifted a bit since the early, keep-him-limited days of Barry Trotz. [THN]

Absolutely worth the click for the photo alone: Both Islanders mascots on a rescue aircraft for NY Air Guard. [DVIDS]

Elsewhere