Islanders Anxiety - Episode 256 - My Mind is Clean

Mike and Dan recap some notable events of the last week including some Islanders press junkets, rookie camp and Josh Bailey’s goodbye and PTO with Ottawa.

We start with Lou Lamoriello’s preseason press conference where he gave updates on Alex Romanov, Zach Parise and the coaching staff, as well as reminding everyone how schedules work. Rookie camp got underway with a few guys, such as 2022 pick and recent ELC-signer Isaiah George, turning heads.

But it was Josh Bailey, the forever Islander, stealing some of the spotlight by penning a goodbye letter to Long Island in The Players’ Tribune, then signing a try-out with the Ottawa Senators, leading to all kinds of mixed emotions.

Finally, they discuss the Mike Babcock fiasco in Columbus, some kind words for Islanders fans from an unlikely source and Mike’s brother’s upcoming wedding.

REFERENCES

Ilya Sorokin is thankful he doesn’t have a whole contract thing to worry about. We are, too.

Josh Bailey’s short but heartfelt goodbye to Long Island.

Pierre-Luc Dubois knows Islanders fans are a breed apart:

Pierre-Luc Dubois on @EmptyNettersPod talking night the #Isles returned to the Coliseum 5 years ago when he was with Columbus. Praises the fanbase. pic.twitter.com/1a2LHOleGv — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) September 16, 2023

