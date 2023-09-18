Islanders News: When rookies go camping; Wishart down under

It’s almost here. The youngsters got their (re)orientation to the franchise last week, and the NHL roster comes in this week, with physicals reported to be on Wednesday followed by on-ice action Thursday.

Islanders News

Call it rookie camp, prospect camp — it was essentially ELC camp, and Simon Holmstrom and William Dufour are the two participants most likely to make some mark in the NHL this coming season. [Newsday]

Those two, veterans of multiple camps, also led by example for the rest of the pups. [THN]

The Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin himself are thrilled to be together for the long haul and to not have a pending free agency hanging over him. [Post | THN]

Anders Lee believes in this roster, even though it is largely unchanged. Scott Mayfield doesn’t see it as the same as last year: Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall additions, tight playoff series, etc. [Post]

It was the first appearance at rookie camp for 2022 2nd-rounder Calle Odelius, who will play again in Sweden this coming season. (And for Isaiah George, who recently signed an ELC.) [Isles | Newsday]

2021 fifth-rounder Eetu Liukas will be staying in North America this season. [THN]

Much is hoped for Matthew Maggio, who’s expecting big things as he makes the jump from juniors to the (surely minor) pros. [Isles]

Recent NCAA grads Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell are noticing the difference between college and the pros, as they prepare to make a go of it in Bridgeport. [Isles]

An unexpected angle from the NHL Global Series taking the game down under: Ty Wishart is a hockey star in Australia! At least, as far as the sport has any stars down there. He’s made a home there, and is excited for the NHL to shine more light on the sport. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Nathan Walker, the NHL’s first Australian who’s become a semi-regular with the Blues, is excited for the sport’s spotlight in his home. [NHL]

BABCOCK OUT: Well, that escalated quickly. From a chronic “look at me!” player-turned-podcaster calling him out, to the awkward but “no big deal” statements from Mike Babcock and two of his new players, to an investigation that has led to Babcock’s resignation.

Something about asking players to show pictures from their phone, including one instance that was “several minutes,” and the intrusion and uncomfortable power dynamics therein. Bottom line, the Blue Jackets, who took an odd risk hiring Babcock given past issues of player trust, look bad — but at least their foray ended now rather than in a mid-season implosion, maybe? Fitting that Babcock’s comeback/image-rehabilitation attempt should end not from another bang, but a relative whimper.

Pascal Vincent, associate coach, will take over after being passed over twice. [Athletic]

