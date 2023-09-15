Islanders News: Maggio’s aims, Dufour’s 2nd try, Bailey’s 2nd team as prospect camp opens

The rookies are here! Prospect camp is underway, and there’s actually stuff to read and hem and haw over.
Islanders News
- Here’s the camp roster. [Isles]
- Sights and sounds from Day 1: More “about introducing them to pro hockey but also, maybe starting to build the foundation of habits and details in their game.” Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg are both in the house. [THN]
- Some more takeaways here. [Eyes on Isles]
- Andrew Gross of Newsday clocks back in too, with the season’s first episode of his Island Ice podcast. [SoundCloud]
- Matt Maggio says the team wants him to be a leader in Bridgeport. He says he wants to push to make the big club first. [THN]
- “I made a couple of mistakes in the NHL and when you’re young, you’re going to learn from that.” William Dufour is determined to get another NHL chance, one longer than six minutes. [AM NY]
- Leading camp, new Bridgeport head coach Rick Kowalski is excited to get going. [B-Isles]
- Here’s video of Kowalski’s media availability. [Isles video]
- Former Isles on PTOs: Josh Bailey in Ottawa (where DJ Smith, Jack Capuano know him well), and Kieffer Bellows in Carolina.
- Similarly urgent news: Here’s the third-jersey schedule. No fisherman, remember. [Isles]
- And here’s their newest puppy, their fourth, who still needs a name. [Isles]
#Isles Isaiah George on his experience in the Memorial Cup final last year.— Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) September 14, 2023
“I learned how to play in big moments, high pressure moments and can be relied upon. I felt like I had a lot of success in those moments so I feel like that's just some good experience I gained.”
Elsewhere
- Some teams do prospect camps, others do prospect tournaments with other teams. [NHL]
- The most interesting prospect in each team’s camp: The Isles have a Bolduc, the Blues have a Bolduc. [Athletic]
- The NHL and NHLPA are discussing what they’ve learned about Mike Babcock asking players to share photos from their phone, or whatever happened. Reports indicate it made the youngest players uncomfortable. [ESPN]
- Babcock, by the way, was featured in a three-part series by NHL-dot-com as part of an image rehabilitation effort. [NHL]
- The Lightning are still pissed off about losing in the playoffs to the But How Does This Affect the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
