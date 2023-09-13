Islanders & NHL News: Lou’s ‘extremely excited,’ Price ‘at peace’

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Monday spoke publicly (to media), as he occasionally deigns to do, and said all the things you expect Lou to say.

He’s “extremely excited” about the team. He believes in the roster. He’s always looking to make the team better. (I maybe made that last part up, except really I didn’t, because that one is an S.O.P. line as it was in the Snow era.)

There were a few updates though. After a really, really dry offseason, I guess we’ll take it.

Islanders News

“Extremely excited” for rookie camp to begin Thursday, Lou is. [Newsday]

Alex Romanov is progressing and if he’s not ready for the start of the season, he’ll be close. He’d play with two broken legs if he could, Lou said, which is actually a think most NHL teams would probably allow even in 2023. [NHL | Newsday]

Zach Parise is still with family, won’t be attending camp, but the “door is always open.” Maybe he’ll do a Glenn Anderson thing, except without the fall Carribean vacation part. [Newsday | Post]

Rookie camp is inclusive of anyone on an ELC plus draft picks. Can some of these guys fight for a spot on an already packed roster? [Newsday]

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers Islanders arena will be home to a sports betting location. Hooray for late-stage capitalism! [CT Post]

