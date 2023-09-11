Islanders News: Engvall settles in; Ladd contract retires; Chara runs on and on

Good morning! Happy opening weekend of Concussionball to all those who celebrate. I hope your favorite team did well and no one’s brain got scrambled.

Islanders News

I’ll be honest, there’s pretty much nothing interesting or new in this interview, but here you go: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek gather in some motel living room or something to talk to Pierre Engvall, who discusses why Long Island is a good fit for him:

The Islanders won’t be doing anything new or groundbreaking with their jersey set this year, and the Fisherman threads are not included in the schedule. [THN]

Andrew Ladd, who played some games with the Coyotes to pass 1,000 NHL (regular season) games, has retired. He missed all of last season, but now the contract that got him off the Isles’ books has lapsed and he can now safely announce his retirement. [TSN | NHL]

When my daughter was going through her health issues, Andrew Ladd pulled me aside multiple times over those months to ask how she was doing. Those are times I’ll never forget.



Congrats on a great career @aladd16 — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) September 10, 2023

Old friend Michael Grabner will be playing Dutch Uncle/landlord/cryptocoin shill for Logan Cooley this season. [THN]

Zdeno Chara is running marathons and like “yeah, probably want to do some Ironmans too,” so retirement is going just fine. [Post]

I know you need important fluff like how the Islanders won the Clutterbuck-Nino trade. [THN]

Elsewhere