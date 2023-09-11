Islanders News: Engvall settles in; Ladd contract retires; Chara runs on and on

Good morning! Happy opening weekend of Concussionball to all those who celebrate. I hope your favorite team did well and no one’s brain got scrambled.
Islanders News
I’ll be honest, there’s pretty much nothing interesting or new in this interview, but here you go: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek gather in some motel living room or something to talk to Pierre Engvall, who discusses why Long Island is a good fit for him:
The Islanders won’t be doing anything new or groundbreaking with their jersey set this year, and the Fisherman threads are not included in the schedule. [THN]
Andrew Ladd, who played some games with the Coyotes to pass 1,000 NHL (regular season) games, has retired. He missed all of last season, but now the contract that got him off the Isles’ books has lapsed and he can now safely announce his retirement. [TSN | NHL]
When my daughter was going through her health issues, Andrew Ladd pulled me aside multiple times over those months to ask how she was doing. Those are times I’ll never forget.— Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) September 10, 2023
Congrats on a great career @aladd16
- Old friend Michael Grabner will be playing Dutch Uncle/landlord/cryptocoin shill for Logan Cooley this season. [THN]
- Zdeno Chara is running marathons and like “yeah, probably want to do some Ironmans too,” so retirement is going just fine. [Post]
- I know you need important fluff like how the Islanders won the Clutterbuck-Nino trade. [THN]
Elsewhere
- In a first, but probably not the last, the NHL, GMs and coaches (including Stan Bowman and Joel Quenneville) met for preseason “state of the game” meetings. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- When teams are in the gutter, they keep interest alive by retiring numbers. I can only assume that’s why the Blackhawks have chosen 2023-24 of all seasons to finally retire Chris Chelios’ #7. Also: something something Pearl Jam. [NHL]
- Brad Treiliving says re-signing William Nylander is next on his list. [TSN]
- Something about the Oilers hyping their players and Brown “already” drawing comparisons to Hyman. [Sportsnet]
- Josh Archibald is probably done, so the Lightning put him on waivers and also signed Tyler Motte. [TSN]
- In a continuing three-part series with the NHL’s official site, Mike Babcock explains that he’s totally into player communication and mental health now. [NHL]
- Roberto Luongo stopped a lot of shots in front of some bad teams, and he reflects on predecessors who did the same except without masks. [NHL]
- According to “Malkin to the Kings” Garrioch, Alex DeBrincat wanted out of Ottawa because he didn’t like being second on the depth chart behind Brady Tkachuk. [theScore]
Loading comments...