Islanders & NHL News: The Penguins add a new toy

A long-rumored “blockbuster!!1” breaks up the NHL’s summer monotony.

By Dominik
/ new

"Think I could get a trade, too?" >>I think you can do anything you put your mind to.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Good morning and happy Monday! I’m not going to pretend there’s much going on in the Islanders landscape, but one of their division foes did finally pull the trigger on a move for another star to keep their fading core’s hopes alive.

Islanders News

  • Kevin Kurz does an Isles mailbag, part 2. (What, there won’t be a part 3?) [Athletic]
  • Radek Martinek sighting! (Oh, and Pat LaFontaine, too) The Isles alumni do a Hockey for Everyone event. [Isles]
  • Or if you prefer, Denis Potvin, John Tonelli and Pierre Turgeon at a different charity fundraising event. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

  • The Sharks finally found a way to offload Erik Karlsson without retaining much of his $11 million cap hit, while the Penguins finally got their whale, and the Canadiens joined the trade to help grease the wheels. Who did well in the trade? Everybody? [ESPN | THN]
  • This column about the trade is terrible, beginning with something about a reporter’s alarm clock song choices, a humble brag about having a “hunch” whether the trade rumored for six weeks was coming, and then yet even more about Kris Kristoffersson. I read it only so you didn’t have to. [Athletic]
  • Elsewhere in the Metro, the Capitals signed Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension that will efinitely age well. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Matt Dumba, finding no other takers, is set to accept a one-year deal with the Coyotes. [TSN]
  • Penguins VP of Whatever Kyle Dubas couldn’t convince a guy to come with him from Toronto, so he named himself GM instead. That’s gonna be good for the family life! [Sportsnet]
  • The Pens will lose Jake Guentzel for three months due to ankle surgery. [Sportsnet | TSN]
  • R.I.P. to Bob Murdoch, the former player and former Blackhawks and Jets coach. [TSN]

R.I.P. also to Gilles Gilbert, who had an awesome mask as an NHL goalie and also briefly was on the Isles’ staff:

