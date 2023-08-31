Islanders News: Schedule changes and national TV

Hey folks, remember me? It has been a while. But I’m back, and just in time for training camp in September. Try to contain yourselves.

Luckily for me, I don’t think I really missed anything. The New York Islanders haven’t made any real news since last month, and even the news around the league has been far from earth-shattering.

Islanders News

The Isles announced their national TV schedule this season—they will have 12 games nationally broadcasted—and some changes of start times. [Islanders | THN]

Bo Horvat's return to Vancouver on Nov. 15 will be nationally televised on TNT. #Isles — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) August 30, 2023

Eric Hornick has been around a long time. He sat down with The Hockey News to talk about how he got his job and how stats have advanced since he started. [THN]

Julien Gauthier and Samuel Bolduc were on the same summer league team in Quebec and just won the championship over old friend Anthony Beauvillier. [NYI Hockey Now]

Famous Islander fan Christie Brinkley tells the story of how she got stuck in mid-air during a Sports Illustrated shoot. [Yahoo]

Yet another reason to stop financially supporting The Athletic: The “fans” are not confident in the front office—they’re the least confident fanbase in the league actually, according to a poll designed by writers at this hellhole and taken by readers of it. [The Athletic]

Around the League