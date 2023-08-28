 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Training camp is near(er), but not here

Look, we’re still weeks away, and we’re not gonna pretend anything big is happening.

New York Islanders v Washington Capitals
He did a lot.
There is nothing true in Islanders country today that wasn’t also true last week and even last month, but the calendar is slowly turning and we do see hockey at the end of the summer tunnel.

It’s been a (not) interesting summer in that even the Islanders media hasn’t pumped out much new material or updates — as if Let Them Know Nothing Lou has tightened the reins further, or everyone’s getting a proper summer break after multiple chaotic, pandemic-altered years.

Islanders News

Anyway, here’s a rewind to Kenny Jonsson when his name was added to the Islanders Hall of Fame. Was there a guy who did more with less around him?

  • Matt Martin held his annual camp, making memories for 300+ kids. [THN]

Ziggy, meet Zdeno. A timeless classic. I still have this one somewhere in my basement, but it’s easier when someone else posts it — then I don’t have to make difficult decisions about what to throw away:

NHL News

  • It appears some billionaire has been found and approved to buy the Ottawa Senators. And no, he’s not any of the famous dudes. [TSN]
  • Well, that makes one of us: Ken Holland is confident he’s found the right mix to take the Oilers to the Cup. [Sportsnet]
  • In which we’re now supposed to praise Auston Matthews for not demanding more money and stuff, and praise the Maple Leafs for that happening. [Sportsnet]
  • Jay O’Brien, the Flyers’ 19th overall pick in 2018 hits the market, signs with the AHL Marlies. [TSN]
  • Biggest unanswered questions for each team in the Central Division — even the non-Canadian ones! Devon Toews is 29 and entering his final contract year and Colorado may not be able to retain him. [Sportsnet]
  • Joonas Donskoi, most recently of the Kraken but sidelined by repeat concussion issues, announces his retirement. [Sportsnet]

