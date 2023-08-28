Islanders News: Training camp is near(er), but not here

There is nothing true in Islanders country today that wasn’t also true last week and even last month, but the calendar is slowly turning and we do see hockey at the end of the summer tunnel.

It’s been a (not) interesting summer in that even the Islanders media hasn’t pumped out much new material or updates — as if Let Them Know Nothing Lou has tightened the reins further, or everyone’s getting a proper summer break after multiple chaotic, pandemic-altered years.

Islanders News

Anyway, here’s a rewind to Kenny Jonsson when his name was added to the Islanders Hall of Fame. Was there a guy who did more with less around him?

"I would say smooth as they came to be honest. He was a stud."



Kenny Jonsson was an all-around defenseman and the 8th captain in #Isles history. pic.twitter.com/chjbIylWBT — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 26, 2023

Matt Martin held his annual camp, making memories for 300+ kids. [THN]

Ziggy, meet Zdeno. A timeless classic. I still have this one somewhere in my basement, but it’s easier when someone else posts it — then I don’t have to make difficult decisions about what to throw away:

Zdeo Chara and Ziggy Palffy pic.twitter.com/H0eTrp2aY3 — Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) August 27, 2023

NHL News