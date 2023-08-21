Islanders Anxiety - Episode 255 - I’m Not Under Anyone’s Control

Mike and Dan get together in the middle of a quiet summer to discuss an interview with former Islanders GM Garth Snow that tries (and fails) to change people’s opinions about the events of July 1, 2018.

With his Islanders contract done and with an eye towards getting back into an NHL front office, Snow decided to tell Islanders fans, through the New York Post’s Ethan Sears, that they are wrong to boo former captain John Tavares whenever he returns to Long Island as a Maple Leaf.

In Snow’s eyes, the decision to not trade Tavares before he hit free agency came from owner Scott Malkin, not the player or the general manager. While that might be true, Snow’s misunderstanding of why fans still hate Tavares, not to mention the out-of-left-field timing and other petty-sounding quotes, come as a disappointment to many who viewed his work with the team in a positive light.

It’s the first real noteworthy Islanders thing that we’ve seen in months, so the guys have a lot to say.

REFERENCES

Here’s the article. I guess we should be thankful it wasn’t behind the paywall.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. If you spend $50 or more, you can use the code FOURCUPS to get a free “The Island” coffee mug or pint glass or an official Islanders Anxiety puck.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.