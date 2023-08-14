 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders News: Aho vs. Bolduc; favorite Isles goalies

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals
Gonna need to make some strides...
Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Not gonna lie, there’s still not a lot going on in the NHL. But we’re about a month away from preseason, so you can see people preparing kindling for the fire.

Islanders Reading

  • Who is the 6th D? Perhaps the Islanders have set up a battle between Sebastian Aho, who became a regular last season, and Samuel Bolduc, for the final regular blueline spot. [Post]
  • As the Islanders solidified their goaltending, their Metro rivals have focused on...other things. [Athletic]
  • What, no Salo? No Soderstrom? Stan Fischler discusses his favorite non-Billy Smith Islanders netminders. [THN]
  • He also wonders whether the Identity Line is having an identity crisis. [THN]

Elsewhere

  • The Canucks have signed Red Wings UFA Pius Suter to a two-year, $3.2 million deal. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • With a straight face, Alex Kerfoot says he signed with the Coyotes because it’s “a group I wanted to be a part of.” [TSN]
  • Nazem Kadri says the Flames got “a little restricted” last year under Darryl Sutter. [TSN]
  • Andrei Svechnikov is still on pace to return for the Hurricanes in time for the season’s start. [NHL]

