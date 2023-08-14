Islanders News: Aho vs. Bolduc; favorite Isles goalies

Not gonna lie, there’s still not a lot going on in the NHL. But we’re about a month away from preseason, so you can see people preparing kindling for the fire.

Islanders Reading

Who is the 6th D? Perhaps the Islanders have set up a battle between Sebastian Aho, who became a regular last season, and Samuel Bolduc, for the final regular blueline spot. [Post]

As the Islanders solidified their goaltending, their Metro rivals have focused on...other things. [Athletic]

What, no Salo? No Soderstrom? Stan Fischler discusses his favorite non-Billy Smith Islanders netminders. [THN]

He also wonders whether the Identity Line is having an identity crisis. [THN]

Elsewhere