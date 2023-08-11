Islanders News: Power play needs, Cizikas goals, all-time nicknames

Happy Friday, here are some Islanders things! Any of them are far more interesting than the “3Ice” 3-on-3 league, which NHL Network was pushing hard last night. Count me out. I’ve seen 3-on-3 OT. I’ve seen shootout drills. I’ve seen roller hockey gimmicks. I like my 5-on-5, 200-foot hockey.
- Casey Cizikas has been with the Isles a long time, and he has a modest goal milestone on the horizon. [THN]
- If the Islanders are to improve one of their biggest weaknesses last season — the power play — then they must experiment and get creative. [Po$t+]
- Chico, Bam Bam & Chairman of the Boards: Some of the best Islanders nicknames, recalled by Stan Fischler. (Though this calles Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon “Slippery Pete”...I thought it was “Sneaky Pete”? He also takes credit for “Brocktober,” which...no, that one was crowdsourced, I dare say. [THN]
- More Maven classics: Recalling the ‘74-75 team and the development of Denis Potvin, and the unusual August draft of 1979. [Isles]
Elsewhere
- The Leafs have signed Martin Jones to a one-year deal, so that should fix things. [NHL] And that was really smart, says Luke Fox jukebox. [Sportsnet]
- In their infinite arena pursuit, the Coyotes announce they have purchased some land in Mesa. [Coyotes | Sportsnet | TSN]
- After three Cups and some very long playoff runs, the Lightning say they are rested and ready to get back at it. But there is a bit of 1985-86 Islanders feel to this. [NHL]
- Patrice Bergeron says he can see the Bruins succeeding without him and David Krejci, and maybe Mike Bossy said the same thing about the Islanders after him and Denis Potvin. (Probably not. Bossy always told it straight.) [NHL]
- Analyzing Kyle Dubas’ “bold” retooling of the Penguins. [Sportsnet]
- Sharks captain Logan Couture remains committed to going down with the ship in San Jose. [NHL]
- Caleb Jones finds a new home in Carolina. [TSN]
- Nazem Kadri says the Flames are ready for a clean slate after Darryl Sutter was fired. [NHL]
- Brandon Sutter, who’s missed two seasons with complications from long Covid, will do a PTO with the Oilers. [Vancouver Province]
