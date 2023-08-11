Islanders News: Power play needs, Cizikas goals, all-time nicknames

Happy Friday, here are some Islanders things! Any of them are far more interesting than the “3Ice” 3-on-3 league, which NHL Network was pushing hard last night. Count me out. I’ve seen 3-on-3 OT. I’ve seen shootout drills. I’ve seen roller hockey gimmicks. I like my 5-on-5, 200-foot hockey.

Casey Cizikas has been with the Isles a long time, and he has a modest goal milestone on the horizon. [THN]

If the Islanders are to improve one of their biggest weaknesses last season — the power play — then they must experiment and get creative. [Po$t+]

Chico, Bam Bam & Chairman of the Boards: Some of the best Islanders nicknames, recalled by Stan Fischler. (Though this calles Hall of Famer Pierre Turgeon “Slippery Pete”...I thought it was “Sneaky Pete”? He also takes credit for “Brocktober,” which...no, that one was crowdsourced, I dare say. [THN]

More Maven classics: Recalling the ‘74-75 team and the development of Denis Potvin, and the unusual August draft of 1979. [Isles]

Elsewhere