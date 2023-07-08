Islanders & NHL News: A bit slow ‘round these parts

The New York Islanders are probably still doing some business this summer. That doesn’t mean it’s anything we know about, though.
Islanders News
- Stefen Rosner does the mailbag thing and answers questions like if not Alex DeBrincat then who? [THN]
- Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, the definition of mediocrity-at-best (and that’s being really generous to Biz) both in their playing careers and their current podcasting careers, think the Islanders will suck next year. I can think of no better endorsement for the Islanders than getting shit on by two dudes whose legume-sized brains were cracked from the same peanut shell. [NY Post]
- Kelly Hrudey’s bandanas gained notoriety throughout his career—there’s a famous photo of him after the Easter Epic. But he wore them his whole career, and there’s a reason why. [Islanders]
- Team tweets in July.
When you realize it’s the weekend. pic.twitter.com/yKsZlz2Lpl— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 7, 2023
Elsewhere
- The Seattle Kraken made a couple of signings. First, they signed RFA defenseman Will Borgen to a two-year deal. [NHL]
- Then, they added veteran grinding forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a one-year deal. I haven’t checked in-depth, but I’m pretty sure he’ll be the first player to suit up for both the new expansion teams once he dresses in October, since he was an original Golden Misfit and Vegas didn’t send anyone to Seattle. [NHL]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a couple of depth signings: Vinnie Hinostroza on a one-year deal. [NHL]
- And Andreas Johnsson on a one-year deal. [ESPN]
- Four UFAs out there who could provide a lot for a little: forwards Tomas Tatar, Filip Zadina, and 2018 training camp invite Pius Suter, and Caleb Jones on the backend. [Sportsnet]
- Ryan Suter was not bought out by the Dallas Stars, and GM Jim Nill isn’t quite sure where that idea started. [The Athletic]
- Speaking of buyouts, let’s build a roster with DGB of the greatest bought-out players of the cap era. Rick DiPietro just missed the cut, but Alexei Yashin made it. [The Athletic]
- Dominik Hašek demanded that Russian athletes openly condemn the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Olympics in Paris—summer Olympics, so not hockey, but still important. [CBC]
Loading comments...