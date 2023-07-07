Islanders News: Parise honored with Nystrom Award again; Bardreau, Kubiak re-sign

Cottage season remains in full swing, but there are still a few big tickets out there on the free agent or trade market. With 22 players heading to arbitration, there could be some movement — particularly Alex DeBrincat, whom the Senators took to arbitration in hopes of not meeting his qualifying offer, or at least putting a deadline on a trade.
If you’re hoping for DeBrincat to come to the Isles, you’re likely to be disappointed: The Isles have reportedly been in pursuit, but the feeling may not be mutual.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko remains out there — again, not a match for the Isles unless things turn upside down, but he’s still on the headlines, along with fellow brilliant Smurfs trade deadline acquisition Patrick Kane.
Islanders News
- We don’t know if he’ll come back for another run, but if last season was the end, Zach Parise finished on another high note, receiving the Bobby Nystrom Award for the second consecutive year. [Isles | THN]
- Garth Snow Lives: His contract is now officially over, it seems. Kevin Kurz spoke to him, so if you’re an Athletic subscriber, check that out here, and if you’re not a subscriber — just know there are six writers covering how great the Leafs are. A snippet: “The one thing that I have learned in being a manager and even reflecting back on those years, there has to be an element of trust,” he said. “Trust from the players, to the coaches, to the trainers, to management, ownership.”
- The Islanders announced some more Bridgeport (re)signings in Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Quinnipiac U.’s Joey Cipollone — and prepared to terminate leading goal scorer Andy Andreoff — [Bridgeport Isles | Sportsnet]
- I don’t put much stock in any of this, but it’s summer, so: If the Islanders traded J-G Pageau (presumably in a low-probability deal for Alex DeBrincat), then they could patch up that hole with Jonathan Toews, a 35-year-old center who’s battled illness and injuries. [THN]
NHL All-Star Brock Nelson will be back at Da Beauty League this summer pic.twitter.com/DO3fdsquGV— Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) July 6, 2023
Part of the band is back together. Part of the band is, um, not. Part of the band won a ring in Tampa three months ago. https://t.co/IUHYrgKHfi pic.twitter.com/xK6TBrIkWH— Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) July 7, 2023
Elsewhere
- Alex DeBrincat appears to want to move to Detroit (if anywhere before he hits UFA next summer), and the whole “don’t trade within the division” should be a thing of the past. [Athletic]
- Anze Kopitar has signed a two-year extension with the Kings, reportedly at $7 million AAV. [NHL]
- Dan and Mike riffed on this in the last Islanders Anxiety, but it’s funny how Jonathan Quick is being painted as a “mentor” for a 27-year-old Vezina-caliber goalie. [NHL]
- Here are some favorite picks/steals/whatever from each round of the 2023 draft. [Sportsnet]
- The Sens could be hitting some cap challenges if they don’t offload DeBrincat, so here’s a nice minimum addition of UFA Zack MacEwen for three years and a $775,000 AAV. [Reuters]
- About 50% of the Athletic’s hockey coverage now appears to exist mostly to pump up Leafs and Penguins scenarios and decisions, so here’s a fanboy advocacy for the Penguins to somehow acquire Erik Karlsson. I bet it would be as great as Paul Coffey joining the Red Wings. [Athletic]
- Now retired ex-Star Ben Bishop is enjoying his new role in player development. [NHL]
- Milan Lucic reflects on his career, his “rejuvenating” time in Calgary, and returning to the Bruins. [Sportsnet]
- I know you’re desperate to learn how Vladimir Tarasenko’s agent-firing UFA saga is going, so here are quotes from his new agents saying they aren’t rushing into anything...probably can’t get him the Tavaares deal though. [@wyshynski]
- Alain Vigneault says he’s retired. [Provnice]
Loading comments...