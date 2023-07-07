Islanders News: Parise honored with Nystrom Award again; Bardreau, Kubiak re-sign

Cottage season remains in full swing, but there are still a few big tickets out there on the free agent or trade market. With 22 players heading to arbitration, there could be some movement — particularly Alex DeBrincat, whom the Senators took to arbitration in hopes of not meeting his qualifying offer, or at least putting a deadline on a trade.

If you’re hoping for DeBrincat to come to the Isles, you’re likely to be disappointed: The Isles have reportedly been in pursuit, but the feeling may not be mutual.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko remains out there — again, not a match for the Isles unless things turn upside down, but he’s still on the headlines, along with fellow brilliant Smurfs trade deadline acquisition Patrick Kane.

Islanders News

We don’t know if he’ll come back for another run, but if last season was the end, Zach Parise finished on another high note, receiving the Bobby Nystrom Award for the second consecutive year. [Isles | THN]

Garth Snow Lives : His contract is now officially over, it seems. Kevin Kurz spoke to him, so if you’re an Athletic subscriber, check that out here, and if you’re not a subscriber — just know there are six writers covering how great the Leafs are. A snippet: “The one thing that I have learned in being a manager and even reflecting back on those years, there has to be an element of trust,” he said. “Trust from the players, to the coaches, to the trainers, to management, ownership.”

: His contract is now officially over, it seems. Kevin Kurz spoke to him, so if you’re an Athletic subscriber, check that out here, and if you’re not a subscriber — just know there are six writers covering how great the Leafs are. A snippet: “The one thing that I have learned in being a manager and even reflecting back on those years, there has to be an element of trust,” he said. “Trust from the players, to the coaches, to the trainers, to management, ownership.” The Islanders announced some more Bridgeport (re)signings in Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Quinnipiac U.’s Joey Cipollone — and prepared to terminate leading goal scorer Andy Andreoff — [Bridgeport Isles | Sportsnet]

I don’t put much stock in any of this, but it’s summer, so: If the Islanders traded J-G Pageau (presumably in a low-probability deal for Alex DeBrincat), then they could patch up that hole with Jonathan Toews, a 35-year-old center who’s battled illness and injuries. [THN]

NHL All-Star Brock Nelson will be back at Da Beauty League this summer pic.twitter.com/DO3fdsquGV — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) July 6, 2023

Part of the band is back together. Part of the band is, um, not. Part of the band won a ring in Tampa three months ago. https://t.co/IUHYrgKHfi pic.twitter.com/xK6TBrIkWH — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) July 7, 2023

Elsewhere