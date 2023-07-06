Islanders & NHL News: Depth additions on Island while DeBrincat, Tarasenko wait for suitors

Barring some shocking “hockey trade” news, the New York Islanders 2023-24 roster looks increasingly set as they added around the edges yesterday, to complement the quartet of re-signings from free agency’s opening day.

Left outstanding are what RFA Oliver Wahlstrom receives — though his injury-shortened season did not build leverage — and if Zach Parise ends up wanting to defer retirement. The signings yesterday might suggest at least a Plan B if Parise retires, but in truth they are all signings that fit in Bridgeport and could be called up at the first sign of an Old Islander injury anyway.

Anyway, while they are right up against the cap, they have a full roster, with room for Parise on a minimum (if he decides so) and pressure on Wahlstrom to take something cheap, because that’s all that’s left. That’s actually better shape than several other teams that still have to figure out how to fill their roster, remove/re-sign big-ticket bodies, or both.

Speaking of which...holding your breath for Alex DeBrincat? Never say never, but you should know better than that by now.

Islanders News

Continuing a shocking new trend, the Islanders...announced signings! This time it was some depth/AHL forwards, Julien Gauthier (one-way, two years) and forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho (two-way, one year each). Will one or two of them get more games than Cal Clutterbuck or Matt Martin next season? [LHH | Isles | Newsday | Post]

Players You Might Be Wishing to Come to the Islanders But Who Make Me Nervous

DeBrincat

Bruce “Malkin to the Kings” reports unloading Alex DeBrincat is the Senators’ top priority, and some think that will make room for a signing of Vladimir Tarasenko. (More about that one below...) “Sources say none has been willing to offer the eight-year deal that [agent] Jackson is demanding for DeBrincat.” [Sun]

Tarasenko

The Rangers Savior Vladimir Tarasenko situation is funny and, to me at least, not at all surprising, as the player has not always had a realistic view of...things. He’s signed with Carolina? No. He’s just waiting for Ottawa to move DeBrincat? No. He’s fired his agent (and on his third agent in three years)! Yes. That’s old news! He could’ve had lots of deals! As always, his new agents at CAA were all too eager to talk to the press. [Athletic]

This has been in the works for the last several days, although his former agent has been denying he had been fired. https://t.co/FXq54Zb5xU — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 5, 2023

Have learned that Tarasenko had multiple offers from clubs ranging from contenders to rebuilds in the $5.5-to-$6M per category at varying lengths. Rejected all—Carolina was one—and then fired agent. Kind of strange. (Had wanted to remain with Rangers but there was simply no space — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 5, 2023

I don’t think Tarasenko ever envisioned the free agent market being what it is. With players like Orlov being in same age group, albeit a different position, getting $7.75 million over two yrs, I’m sure there has been some serious frustration with the lack of money available. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 5, 2023

More from Elsewhere