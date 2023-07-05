Islanders & NHL News: DeBrincat reportedly down to Isles and Wings

The Alex DeBrincat saga has stretched into July 5, and the New York Islanders are one of two finalists for his services, allegedly. I’m not sure if it’s true, and even if it is true, I’m not sure that the Isles aren’t just being used to drive up DeBrincat’s price with the Detroit Red Wings.

Regardless, the Ottawa Senators seem like they want to move him off their cap so they can attend to other business—Vladimir Tarasenko curiously remains unsigned—so hopefully, this comes to a resolution soon. Even better if it sends DeBrincat to Long Island for eight years.

Islanders News

Dan and Mike wrap up the season for Islanders Anxiety (probably) and discuss the contract graders’ overblown analysis of the long-term contracts the Islanders signed. [LHH]

Hey, even Kevin Kurz agrees that people were going overboard. [The Athletic]

What could be up Lou Lamoriello’s sleeve? Stefen Rosner relays that J-G Pageau could be moved even if the Isles don’t get DeBrincat. [THN]

Jeff Marek, on The Jeff Marek Show, reported that he’s heard it’s down to the Islanders and Wings for DeBrincat. [Sportsnet: 12:50 mark]

Jeff Marek show from earlier today: Jeff saying the two teams in the DeBrincat sweepstakes as of this afternoon are Detroit and the NYI. #GoSensGo #LGRW #NYI #Isles #NHL #NHLTwitter — NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) July 5, 2023

Elsewhere