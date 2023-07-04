Islanders Anxiety - Episode 254 - A Pie for Every Guy

In their (probable) season finale, Mike and Dan react to the Islanders’ four long contract extensions from Free Agency Day and the over-the-top national grades the team received.

The new contracts for Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall and Semyon Varlamov are mostly cheap but very long, but the new contract for Ilya Sorokin keeps the Vezina Trophy runner up on Long Island for the next decade so, frankly, who cares about the other ones? The hosts are fine with the deals but look at some rumored trades the club could make.

Meanwhile, hack NHL writers everywhere will tell you that Lou Lamoriello is a war criminal and we’ve had it with them. Islanders fans deserve better than the coverage we get, but sadly the landscape isn’t changing anytime soon.

Either way, we’ll still be here. Thanks for listening and enjoy the offseason. We’ll be back in October.

REFERENCES

The NHL’s full list of free agent signings from the last few days. Lots of mid on this list. Not sure who even got better.

For a good look at the DeBrincat situation in Ottawa, check out the latest episode of Hockey Night New York.

PLUGS!

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.