Independence Day News: Keeping Isles creasemates for the chemistry

It’s a U.S. holiday so now the whole continent is at the cottage, yeah?

By Dominik
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
At what price, chemistry?
Happy U.S. Independence Day, or Fourth of July or “blow stuff up, lose digits, make an ER doc work on a holiday,” as it’s known around these here parts.

It’s likely to be quiet, NHL-wise (famous last words). Not much news between the weekend opening of free agency and last night. But there are still a few simmering news bits here and there...

Islanders

  • Lou Lamoriello says unless you were here, you wouldn’t understand the importance of the goaltending chemistry the Isles have with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, who both re-signed. [Newsday]
  • Now the Post pulp-headline-makers are calling Alex DeBrincat “disgruntled,” which is funny. No new ground, but a little why on he makes sense for the Isles if they could only make it work. [Post]

Elsewhere

  • The Penguins added Will Butcher, the Red Wings waived Filip Zadina, who had asked for a trade but found no takers. [TSN | ESPN]
  • Alex DeBrincat situation is complicated. On one hand, you could interpret that he/his agent overplayed their hand, with a limited list of teams they’d be willing to sign long with. On the other hand, they have nothing to lose, as they’re likely to cash in on a wide open, higher-cap market next summer — so why rush? [THN]
  • And though they’re going to arbitration, which could force a move, maybe they’re fine keeping him for the year? [Sportsnet]
  • Two sentences from Bourne or so on every free agent (re)signing. [Sportsnet]
  • Why Barry Trotz “bet big on character” in free agency. [Athletic]
  • In which Leafs-following media takes great pains to show why Max Domi is a great addition. [Sportsnet]
  • Ted Harris reflects on winning five Cups in the ‘60s and ‘70s. [NHL]
  • The Flyers have signed Marc Staal for a year and $1.1 million. [NHL | Flyers]
  • Here are some young players who could use a change of scenery. [THN]

