Independence Day News: Keeping Isles creasemates for the chemistry

Happy U.S. Independence Day, or Fourth of July or “blow stuff up, lose digits, make an ER doc work on a holiday,” as it’s known around these here parts.

It’s likely to be quiet, NHL-wise (famous last words). Not much news between the weekend opening of free agency and last night. But there are still a few simmering news bits here and there...

Islanders

Lou Lamoriello says unless you were here, you wouldn’t understand the importance of the goaltending chemistry the Isles have with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, who both re-signed. [Newsday]

Now the Post pulp-headline-makers are calling Alex DeBrincat “disgruntled,” which is funny. No new ground, but a little why on he makes sense for the Isles if they could only make it work. [Post]

Elsewhere