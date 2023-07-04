Independence Day News: Keeping Isles creasemates for the chemistry

Happy U.S. Independence Day, or Fourth of July or “blow stuff up, lose digits, make an ER doc work on a holiday,” as it’s known around these here parts.
It’s likely to be quiet, NHL-wise (famous last words). Not much news between the weekend opening of free agency and last night. But there are still a few simmering news bits here and there...
Islanders
- Lou Lamoriello says unless you were here, you wouldn’t understand the importance of the goaltending chemistry the Isles have with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, who both re-signed. [Newsday]
- Now the Post pulp-headline-makers are calling Alex DeBrincat “disgruntled,” which is funny. No new ground, but a little why on he makes sense for the Isles if they could only make it work. [Post]
Elsewhere
- The Penguins added Will Butcher, the Red Wings waived Filip Zadina, who had asked for a trade but found no takers. [TSN | ESPN]
- Alex DeBrincat situation is complicated. On one hand, you could interpret that he/his agent overplayed their hand, with a limited list of teams they’d be willing to sign long with. On the other hand, they have nothing to lose, as they’re likely to cash in on a wide open, higher-cap market next summer — so why rush? [THN]
- And though they’re going to arbitration, which could force a move, maybe they’re fine keeping him for the year? [Sportsnet]
- Two sentences from Bourne or so on every free agent (re)signing. [Sportsnet]
- Why Barry Trotz “bet big on character” in free agency. [Athletic]
- In which Leafs-following media takes great pains to show why Max Domi is a great addition. [Sportsnet]
- Ted Harris reflects on winning five Cups in the ‘60s and ‘70s. [NHL]
- The Flyers have signed Marc Staal for a year and $1.1 million. [NHL | Flyers]
- Here are some young players who could use a change of scenery. [THN]
