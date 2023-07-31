NHL News: July is ending

It’s been quiet around here (except for in comments) so we’re due for, if nothing else, at least a fresh post.

But the NHL and Islanders news is still slow and almost non-existent as July comes to a close. The month began with a bang, the usual free agent frenzy. But things slowed quickly after the Islanders pretty much re-signed everyone. (I refuse to use “run it back.” Don’t know how that phrase came into sudden overuse, though it seemed to take off when the Leafs decided not to change things after one of their recent failures.)

If we’re reaching for news, the U.S.-hosted World Junior Summer Showcase with Sweden and Finland is underway, and the Islanders have a few prospects involved like Danny Nelson, Zach Shulz, Quinn Finley), but let’s not go interrupting lunch with summer scrimmage reports.

In celebration of the 31st day of July, however, let’s roll a classic clip of #31:

Meanwhile, around the NHL: