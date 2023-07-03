Islanders & NHL News: Quiet day after explosive start to free agency

The second day of free agency wasn’t nearly as busy as the first day, to no one’s surprise. A few better names in this weak class found homes on short deals. Others remain available.
The New York Islanders may still be in the mix for Alex DeBrincat, but some information relayed during last night’s Hockey Night in New York might be giving the Isles pause. DeBrincat may have also gotten a bad market projection from his agent.
Islanders News
- The team site explores the four signings the Islanders made on Saturday. [Islanders]
- Lou Lamoriello hasn’t been known for announcing his signings right away in his Isles tenure. It only added fuel to the DeBrincat speculation. [amNY]
- But! Stefen Rosner catches us up on the latest on DeBrincat, with some information gleaned from last night’s Hockey Night in New York, of which he is a co-host. They had on Steve Warne, a Senators writer, who relayed that DeBrincat’s intention is to hit UFA as soon as the cap jumps up in the next year or two, perhaps unless his agent is blown away. The full episode, and thus the segment, is in the article, too. [THN]
Last night on HNINY presented by @Bluelinedeli719, @SteveWarneMedia brought a dose of reality to #Isles fan hoping DeBrincat might be their long term answer for a top line scorer: it's going to take cash money. Watch the clip here & catch full interview at https://t.co/SoXQVDrCz1 pic.twitter.com/WuLL2HiLqC— Hockey Night NY (@hockeynightny) July 3, 2023
Elsewhere
- If the Ottawa Senators are going to move DeBrincat, they will need some help from him. He has to decide (1) how badly he wants to be back in the U.S. and (2) how badly he wants to hit UFA next year vs. get term from a team in the U.S. [Ottawa Sun]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are relying on some throwback players in Ryan Reaves and new additions Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. [Sportsnet]
- What fun is something like free agency if we can’t talk shit about it? Grading the big signings. [ESPN]
- The defense of the Vancouver Canucks is going to look significantly different next season with the swaps they made. [Vancouver Is Awesome]
- The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association ratified the CBA that will control labor between it and the newly formed women’s hockey league, a combination of two existing leagues. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...