Islanders & NHL News: Quiet day after explosive start to free agency

The second day of free agency wasn’t nearly as busy as the first day, to no one’s surprise. A few better names in this weak class found homes on short deals. Others remain available.

The New York Islanders may still be in the mix for Alex DeBrincat, but some information relayed during last night’s Hockey Night in New York might be giving the Isles pause. DeBrincat may have also gotten a bad market projection from his agent.

Islanders News

The team site explores the four signings the Islanders made on Saturday. [Islanders]

Lou Lamoriello hasn’t been known for announcing his signings right away in his Isles tenure. It only added fuel to the DeBrincat speculation. [amNY]

But! Stefen Rosner catches us up on the latest on DeBrincat, with some information gleaned from last night’s Hockey Night in New York, of which he is a co-host. They had on Steve Warne, a Senators writer, who relayed that DeBrincat’s intention is to hit UFA as soon as the cap jumps up in the next year or two, perhaps unless his agent is blown away. The full episode, and thus the segment, is in the article, too. [THN]

Last night on HNINY presented by @Bluelinedeli719, @SteveWarneMedia brought a dose of reality to #Isles fan hoping DeBrincat might be their long term answer for a top line scorer: it's going to take cash money. Watch the clip here & catch full interview at https://t.co/SoXQVDrCz1 pic.twitter.com/WuLL2HiLqC — Hockey Night NY (@hockeynightny) July 3, 2023

Elsewhere