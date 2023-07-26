Islanders Bits: Scoring hunt, Bergeron retires, Wirtz dies

Is it hockey season yet? No. But it will be in eleven weeks. And training camps open in less than two months. We’re getting there.

For now, enjoy some New York Islanders bits. It’s not really news, but it’s something. There has been some news around the league, though.

Islanders Reading

Elliotte Friedman seems to believe the Islanders are still hunting for a scorer, although not Vladimir Tarasenko. [amNY]

Stefen Rosner cracks open the mailbag. In Part I, he discusses Oliver Wahlstrom and the prospect pool. [THN Part I] In Part II, he discusses the salary cap and what it would take to get Erik Karlsson here. [THN Part II]

Cap court is in session, the honorable Down Goes Brown presiding. The docket is positive this time, highlighting some of the better long-term contracts, including Ilya Sorokin’s. [The Athletic]

Get the skinny on Chico Resch’s iconic Long Island goalie mask. [Islanders Video]

Arron Asham is a good dude.

“We’re an ear, we’re a voice and we try to do what we can for these kids.”



The latest edition of “After the Island” pres. by @UBS, Arron Asham discusses education, representation and more. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 24, 2023

Elsewhere

Patrice Bergeron decided to retire after 19 seasons. He’s one of the few players everyone loved, and the game is going to miss the first-ballot Hall of Famer. [NHL] His current and former teammates called him the “whole package.” [NHL] They didn’t call him Perfect Patrice for nothing, as he defined excellence on and off the ice. [The Athletic] Here are the most memorable moments from his career. [Sportsnet]

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz died suddenly yesterday. [NHL] Rocky poured money into the team, bringing it into the 21st century and embracing the fact that it was in a big market, saving the franchise and making a destination after the death of his penny-pinching father, previous owner “Dollar” Bill Wirtz. However, his legacy was tarnished a bit by his unnecessary outbursts at reporters asking about Kyle Beach at a town hall last year. [The Athletic]

Our deepest condolences go out to the Wirtz family and friends after the passing of Chicago Blackhawks Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 26, 2023